Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Block Q3 Earnings: Strong Guidance Makes The Current Valuation Attractive

Nov. 05, 2023 8:00 PM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)1 Comment
Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
648 Followers

Summary

  • The stock is having a strong comeback, surging 20% following its 3Q FY2023 earnings results but reversed its course to 10% last Friday, creating a buying opportunity.
  • SQ reported solid 3Q earnings, beating expectations, and has shown consistent growth and improved margins. The company anticipates GAAP earnings breakeven in FY2024.
  • The company is confident in achieving Rule of 40 in FY2026, which could establish positive momentum for the stock.
  • SQ's valuation multiple has been largely reset, trading at 0.61x of PEG non-GAAP Fwd, 50% below its sector peers.

Adult man paying with credit card at cafe, close-up of hands with credit card and credit card reader

JulPo

What Happened

Block (NYSE:NYSE:SQ) has experienced a 20% rebound following its 3Q FY2023 earnings results. I believe the price action can be attributed not merely to better-than-expected earnings results but also to a clear indication of improving profitability in

This article was written by

Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
648 Followers
I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund. In my opinion, HODL can't generate significant alpha or maintain a high Sharpe ratio over the long run. Seeking Alpha requires active management and minimizing opportunity costs. Investors should understand seeking a high positive return doesn't necessarily mean you are generating high alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

rational_1998 profile picture
rational_1998
Yesterday, 8:05 PM
Investing Group
Comments (513)
@Johnny Zhang, CFA An attractive valuation would be P/E of 12. Unless future earnings growth is ironclad 25 is still high.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SQ

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.