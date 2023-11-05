Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Affirm Holdings Q1 Preview: Stock Maybe Ahead Of Itself

Nov. 05, 2023 8:02 PM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
7.43K Followers

Summary

  • Affirm Holdings, Inc. is expected to report a non-GAAP EPS loss of 61 cents on revenue of approximately $445 million for fiscal Q1 2024.
  • Analysts predict a YoY growth in EPS of 30% and a revenue growth of 23% for Affirm.
  • Affirm's reliance on interest-bearing transactions decreased in Q4, and its expenses have been trending down in recent quarters.
  • The stock is still overvalued for the current environment, especially considering the 150% gain YTD.
Against the background of a white brick wall, wooden blocks with the text BUY NOW, PAY LATER.

Sviatlana Zyhmantovich

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:AFRM) will report earnings for fiscal Q1 that ended September 30th, 2023, post-market on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Affirm to report a non-GAAP EPS loss 61 cents on revenue of ~$445 million. Should Affirm meet these numbers, it would represent a YoY

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
7.43K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AFRM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AFRM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AFRM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.