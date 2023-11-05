Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
I'm Neither A Reluctant Bear Nor Bull, I'm Just Reluctant, What To Do

Nov. 05, 2023 8:27 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SPX), NDXVIX8 Comments
David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Interest rates are down due to the "Powell Pivot," but there are concerns about the market's reaction.
  • Job growth has slowed, indicating a cooling U.S. economy, which supports the "Powell Pivot" narrative.
  • The volatility in the bond market and potential recession talk could disrupt the stock market, causing fluctuations.
Steer Wrestling

ferrantraite

Interest rates are down strong because of the "Powell Pivot", what's the problem?

This is a year full of sharp reversals, and now that Powell has most definitely pivoted, shouldn’t we all be celebrating lower rates? Starting Wednesday treasury yields fell

Have you ever bought a stock that everyone's saying is great, only to find you bought near or at the all-time high that stock dropped 20% immediately? What happened? By the time the average stock purchaser gets a stock idea, usually, it's already overbought. 

This article was written by

David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
29.44K Followers

David H. Lerner is an analyst with a decade of experience utilizing his professional background in software consulting and technology to identify market trends and provide long and short trade ideas. David employs a combination of technical analysis and market psychology to capitalize on narratives for outsized returns. He also utilizes “Cash Management Discipline,” a simple trading style to hedge against the volatility of today’s market climate.

He leads the investing group

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

S
Sch18
Yesterday, 9:29 PM
Premium
Comments (42)
Every week there’s a few EXPE and ROKUs to go with a few CFLT and PAYCs. Everyone is “reluctant” to pick a side but, Mr. Lerner, you always provide some well supported, honest picks. Thanks.
k
kagame
Yesterday, 9:15 PM
Investing Group
Comments (199)
Its UVXY not SVXY. Also, dont use leveraged ETFs - they decay worse than my hairline since I hit 35.
S
Silverback73
Yesterday, 8:53 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (33)
Thank you for your excellent insight.
L
Larry Ev
Yesterday, 8:48 PM
Investing Group
Comments (880)
The 30, 20, and 10 year Treasuries are all oversold with MACD and ROC starting to point toward a bounce higher. I can't imagine, in our current political environment that these don't continue higher!

I'm 80% cash and staying there except for Option trading opportunities.
Jim in Hav profile picture
Jim in Hav
Yesterday, 8:40 PM
Investing Group
Comments (233)
But there is this. To be a Super Bull here one must overlook the “Transform America” amateur hour that currently runs our country. And that is one enormous overlook.
L
Larry Ev
Yesterday, 8:42 PM
Investing Group
Comments (880)
@Jim in Hav Well said!
Jim in Hav profile picture
Jim in Hav
Yesterday, 8:38 PM
Investing Group
Comments (233)
More confused than ever
P
Phil Dumfee
Yesterday, 8:32 PM
Premium
Comments (12.46K)
When in doubt, sell everything. Go with your gut. It's telling you something.
