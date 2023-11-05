Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 05, 2023 8:00 PM ETGreat Ajax Corp. (AJX), AJXA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.63K Followers

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Lawrence Mendelsohn - Chief Executive Officer

Russell Schaub - President

Mary Doyle - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Great Ajax Corporation Q3, 2023 Financial Results Conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode and please be advised that this call is being recorded.

Now, at this time, I'll turn things over to your host, Mr. Larry Mendelsohn, Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Mendelsohn, please go ahead.

Lawrence Mendelsohn

Thank you. Thank you, everyone, for joining us for the Great Ajax Corp. third quarter call. Before we get started, I want to just point out, page number two, the Safe Harbor Disclosure.

Along with me on this call are Russell Schaub, our President, Mary Doyle, our CFO. As I'm sure you have seen, there are several corporate and strategic developments in Q3 2023 and into Q4 2023, which we will discuss a bit later in this call.

In Q3 2023, loan performance declined by a small amount as did loan cash flow velocity from reinstatements on delinquent loans and from sales of homes. The slight cash collections decreased from home sales and reinstatements is primarily seasonality-based.

Pre-payments from borrowers refinancing their mortgages continued their slower pace as you would expect given current mortgage rates. The small rise in delinquency is primarily the result of softening economic conditions.

The regular payment performance of our mortgage loans and mortgage loans in our joint venture structures from non-performing loans can extend duration and decrease yield. As a result, the small decline in monthly performance actually can increase yield going forward.

At September 30, we had approximately $64 million in cash as well as significant amount of unencumbered

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AJX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on AJX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.