It’s easy to be long-term bullish around consumer staples stocks, especially those with durable brand names as in the case of Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). However, getting a good starting valuation when purchasing a stock holds an outsized influence over future returns.

Hershey’s meaningful decline in price over the past year makes it far more enticing than before the drop. As shown below, HSY has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) and the SPDR Consumer Staples ETF (XLP) by a wide margin over the past 12 months.

HSY Price Return (Seeking Alpha)

However, price declines on its their own shouldn’t make a stock more appealing. In this article, I highlight the company’s recent results and discuss the positives and negatives and make a recommendation, so let’s get started.

Why HSY?

Hershey is one of the most recognizable companies in the world, and strikes me as the Coca-Cola (KO) of confectionaries. Beyond its namesake brand, it also owns Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Kit Kat (in the USA), and Jolly Ranchers.

Hershey stock has traded at a premium valuation over much of its history, and for good reason, considering its strong and steady revenue growth across a multitude of economic cycles, all while maintaining a stable and growing margins, due to scale and manufacturing efficiencies, as shown below.

HSY Revenue and Margin Trend (YCharts)

Another key to HSY’s long-term revenue and margin success is the strength of its brands which has enabled it to command pricing power. This is reflected by recent Q3 results, in which net sales grew by 11.1% YoY (10.7% on an Fx-neutral organic basis) to $3.0 billion. Price increases also resulted impressive gross margin growth of 430 basis points over the prior year period to 44.9%.

What I also like about HSY is its strong balance sheet, which has earned in an ‘A’ credit rating from S&P. This is ever more important in a higher interest rate environment, and is supported by $471 million of cash on the balance sheet and a low net debt to TTM EBITDA ratio of 1.6x, sitting far below the 3.0x level generally considered to be safe by ratings agencies.

Plus, Based on the more conservative levered free cash flow (relative to unlevered FCF) $1.2 billion, HSY has interest coverage ratio of 7.9x, based on the $153 million worth of interest paid over the trailing 12 months. HSY can also easily cover its next debt maturity in November of next year with cash on hand, and has no more maturities until June of 2025.

HSY Debt Maturities (Q3 Earnings Release)

Despite HSY’s recent strengths, I do see some potential risks to the company in the near-term. That’s because the loose consumer spending in recent years due to pandemic savings has been dwindling for some time. According to the San Francisco Federal Reserve, excess household savings accumulated during the pandemic may depleted before the end of this year.

Much of HSY’s sales gains in the last reported quarter was drive by price increases in its ‘bread and butter’ North America Confectionery segment while volume in this segment declined by 1% YoY, as shown below. As such, the excess spending over household income may be untenable, and may drive downward pressure on HSY’s pricing power, and consumer spending may be further pressured by the restart of student loan repayments in October.

HSY Sales Growth by Segment (Q3 Earnings Release)

Moreover, Hershey’s core business of making chocolate candy’s makes it subject to commodity price risk in Cocoa. As shown below, the price of Cocoa has risen by 54% over the past 3 years, with much of the increase happening since the end of last year.

YCharts

This could result in margin headwinds for HSY should price increases turn customers away. Management highlighted uncertainties around the 2024 outlook for Cocoa prices during the Q&A session of the recent earnings call:

On the Cocoa side, our policies haven't changed. You reference the hedging horizon and those fundamentals haven't changed. I would say as we sit here today, we probably have less visibility on a full year 2024 pricing locked in that we might have had in prior years. And some of that is driven by the high pricing right now. But we're staying very close to the market and of course that influences other parts of the strategy as you mentioned like pricing.

With the aforementioned uncertainties, I don’t find HSY’s current price of $188 with forward PE of 19.7 as being sufficient to justify the risks. The price also seems high from the perspective of forward annual earnings estimates in the 5-6% range over the next 3 years. As shown below, HSY is trading below its normal PE of 22.8, but that's partially skewed due to what I see as being an overly high valuation during a period of near zero interest rates over the past 15 years.

FAST Graphs

HSY is also priced above that of its peers from an EV/EBITDA perspective, which is an apples-to-apples comparison considering that EV comprises of both equity and debt. As shown below, HSY's EV/EBITDA of 14.4 sits above that of General Mills (GIS), Danone (OTCQX:DANOY), Kraft Heinz (KHC), slightly below that of Hormel Foods (HRL), with HRL having much higher EPS growth estimates over the next 3 years.

HSY vs. Peers' EV/EBITDA (Seeking Alpha)

Considering the potential for slower forward growth, I would be more interested in the stock at a forward PE of 18 or below, which is still reasonable considering that long-term 18-20x PE that most consumer staples stocks traditionally trade at.

Plus, while the 2.5% dividend yield is well-protected by a 45% payout ratio, I wouldn’t expect for near-term dividend growth to match the 5-year dividend CAGR of 9.8%, considering the above headwinds and the upcoming capital requirements in the $800-$850 million range build and upgrade of a new ERP system across the enterprise by the end of this year.

Investor Takeaway

In conclusion, while Hershey has long been a favorite stock among many investors due to its brand recognition and strong balance sheet. Its price has also materially declined over the past year. However, I just don’t see enough near-term upside given the still high valuation, and uncertainties associated with consumer spending headwinds and commodity price risks. Therefore, I simply don't find the stock appealing at the current price and recommend waiting for a better entry point with a 'Hold' rating at present.