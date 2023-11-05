Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SLV: The Bull And The Bear Case For Silver

Nov. 05, 2023 10:40 PM ETiShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV)
Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.73K Followers

Summary

  • Silver's failure to rise in line with gold prices has frustrated silver bulls, but its strength relative to industrial metals is a positive sign.
  • iShares Silver Trust ETF is the most popular ETF for bullish silver investors, despite continued outflows.
  • Recent market action suggests a potential rally in silver, but macroeconomic conditions remain deflationary and pose risks.

Stack of U.S. Silver Eagle bullion coins on a hundred dollar bill

Wirestock

Silver bulls have been frustrated by the failure of the metal to rise in line with gold prices over recent months and years, while silver bears have been equally frustrated by its strength relative to the industrial metals complex. For silver

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.73K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XAGUSD:CUR, SLV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SLV

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SLV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SLV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.