SLV: The Bull And The Bear Case For Silver

Silver bulls have been frustrated by the failure of the metal to rise in line with gold prices over recent months and years, while silver bears have been equally frustrated by its strength relative to the industrial metals complex. For silver to deliver strong returns we would need to see gold and industrial metals move higher, and the peak in US real yields and the US dollar gives a possible green light. However, on the downside, macroeconomic conditions remain deflationary, and silver is prone to large losses during market panics. Furthermore, current interest rates represent a significant hurdle rate for silver given the metal offers no yield. On balance, I believe the rewards outweigh the risks.

The iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV) is the most popular ETF for bullish silver investors. The SLV ETF has tracked the spot price with very little tracking error and an expense fee of 0.50%, which is lower than the spreads on buying the physical metal, although higher than some competing ETFs such as the Aberdeen Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR). SLV is the largest and most liquid silver ETF with almost $10bn in assets despite continued outflows from the 2021 peak.

In my previous article on the SLV in July I argued that the bull market that began in 2020 is unlikely to end without a spike in prices, and since then the ETF has posted another higher low, creating strong support from which a potential move higher could result. The ability of SLV to hold up despite significant outflows, as shown by the fall in the ETF's total market cap, may signal further upside if ETF inflows should resume.

SLV ETF Price Vs Total Assets (Bloomberg)

Last Week's Everything Rally Gives Green Light To Silver Investors

The chart below shows the price of silver relative to gold and the S&P GSCI Industrial Metals Index over the past two years. While all three markets were closely correlated in 2022, over the past year gold has moved higher while industrial metals have fallen, and silver has been stuck between the two. For silver to deliver strong returns we would need to see gold and industrial metals move higher, and recent policy and market action suggests a significant rally in the metal.

Gold, Silver, and Industrial Metals Index (Bloomberg)

The market's reaction to last week's relatively dovish Fed meeting and poor nonfarm payrolls report has been overwhelmingly positive, with almost every single asset class and sector posting strong gains. Industrial metals prices look highly likely to follow, after having successfully managed to hold above support at the key $400 level once again. A break above down trendline resistance would trigger a potentially significant rally.

S&P GSCI Industrial Metals Index (Bloomberg)

As for gold, the metal has decoupled from its main driver since Hamas invaded Israel on October 7. Prior to the start of the war, gold had trended lower in line with rising 10-year US inflation-linked Treasury yields reflecting expectations of tighter monetary policy, but the invasion triggered a safe-haven bid in the metal, leaving it highly overvalued. However, last week's major reversal in real yields should put a floor in gold prices, particularly if they move lower in line with US growth and debt fundamentals (see this article).

Gold Vs 10-Year Inflation Linked Bond Yield, Inverted (Bloomberg)

Deflationary Macro Conditions Remain A Risk

There are, however, reasons for caution. Last week's move lower in yields reflects renewed expectations of aggressive interest rate cuts in 2024 and beyond, which have been made less likely by the strong recovery in risk appetite that has resulted. With real policy rates still highly restrictive and money supply and the Conference Board's Leading Economic Indicator Index in deep contraction, the macroeconomic outlook for silver is quite negative.

With the SLV charging an expense fee of 0.5%, silver would have to rise by 6% annually just to outperform cash. One option to generate income is to buy SLV and sell calls on it, albeit at the cost of lower potential upside. One advantage of SLV compared to other competing ETFs is its much higher liquidity in options markets. However, even this strategy still exposes investors to downside risks in the event of credit crunch driven by tight monetary policy and a weakening growth outlook.