Where To Invest $100,000 In REITs Right Now

Nov. 06, 2023 7:00 AM ETAMT, ARE, MAA, O, REXR, VICI8 Comments
Summary

  • The article provides a list of 6 REITs to invest $100,000 in, including Realty Income, VICI Properties, Rexford Industrial Realty, American Tower, MidAmerica Apartment Communities, and Alexandria Real Estate.
  • Each REIT is described in detail, including its portfolio, financial performance, and growth potential.
  • I emphasize the importance of diversification and personal preferences in constructing a stock portfolio.
$100.000

Simfo/iStock via Getty Images

A few weeks ago, I wrote an article titled "How To Invest $1,000 Per Month" and in this article, I provided a list of three REITs to own in the month of October.

Comments (8)

Einherjar profile picture
Einherjar
Today, 8:03 AM
Investing Group
Comments (884)
Own 5 out of 6...nice overlap Brad.

Personally, I chose EPRT instead of O.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:04 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (75.91K)
@Einherjar Nice job! I'm working on a deep dive for EPRT this week.

All the best
Friso Alenus profile picture
Friso Alenus
Today, 7:34 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (488)
Thank you for the article Brad. I own 4 out of the 6 myself and sleeping well at night ;)
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:35 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (75.91K)
@Friso Alenus Nice job!

Thanks for sharing and keep up the great work on SA.

I enjoy your work.

All the best
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 7:27 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.28K)
Do you prefer REXR over PLD for new capital?
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:33 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (75.91K)
@gastro4 I own both....

PLD 23.1x and 3.3% div yield A- rated

REXR 27.0x and 3.3% div yield BBB+ rated

REXR has better forward-looking growth estimates

PLD
2024 -1%
2025 +19%

REXR
2024 +16%
2025 +19%

As always, thanks for reading and have a great week!
FourDecadeStreetExec profile picture
FourDecadeStreetExec
Today, 7:20 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (61)
Great article. Thoughtful and timely. Thanks Brad!
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:25 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (75.91K)
@FourDecadeStreetExec Glad you liked it.

Have a great week and all the best.

