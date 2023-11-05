Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Antero Resources: Up 40% Since June With Much More Room To Run

Nov. 05, 2023 10:55 PM ETAntero Resources Corporation (AR)1 Comment
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Antero Resources exhibits strong growth potential in the natural gas market, with impressive operational performance, deep reserves, and efficient production, positioning it for significant gains.
  • AR's strategic advantages, including exposure to growing LNG demand and Tier 1 pricing points, combined with bullish expectations for natural gas prices, offer promising prospects.
  • The company maintains a healthy balance sheet and aims to distribute significant cash to shareholders through buybacks, with the potential for substantial growth in stock price if prices remain elevated.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT® on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Endless Wall at New River Gorge

Sean Pavone

Introduction

It's time to talk about Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), one of my favorite trades at the moment. This year, I started to cover this natural gas giant, as I liked its valuation and the long-term outlook of natural gas prices.

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
28.19K Followers
Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

westelk profile picture
westelk
Yesterday, 11:08 PM
Comments (1.17K)
If NG cracks $4, then the race to highs is on. If it fails to crack $4, and NG starts sliding AR will sell off like crazy.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.