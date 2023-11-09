Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 140: $14,000 Allocated, $1,230.81 In Projected Dividends

Nov. 09, 2023 9:00 AM ETCTO, ENB, ENB:CA, SLG, T, VZ2 Comments
Summary

  • The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio experienced a significant turnaround, finishing the week in the black after several weeks of negative performance.
  • The portfolio generated $38.32 of dividend income in week 140, bringing the total dividend income for 2023 to $812.81.
  • The portfolio composition includes a focus on REITs, individual equities, ETFs, CEFs, and BDCs, with plans to allocate more capital to individual equities, BDCs, and CEFs in the future.

Money on the edge

PM Images

I only have one word to sum up this week in the markets, and that is wow. The market felt as if it went parabolic after the Fed meeting as rates on the 10-year dropped, and many signs indicate the

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ, ENB, SLG, CTO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (2)

w
wildpatriot
Today, 9:39 AM
Premium
Comments (581)
Bought NBXG and O, new positions. Sold DX and RIET, increased holdings in AM. This week will increase STWD or ENB in my Roth.
Tyler Okland profile picture
Tyler Okland
Today, 9:16 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.25K)
Hey Steven,

Love watching the portfolio grow. I am following CTO now, very interested in learning more about the equities you feel most solid about in your dividend portfolio, and which new ones you intend to add to the port with time.
