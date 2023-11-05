Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SoFi: Record After Record

Nov. 05, 2023 11:33 PM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)
Riyado Sofian profile picture
Riyado Sofian
2.84K Followers

Summary

  • SoFi posted a record-breaking quarter, most notably adding a record number of new Members.
  • All three lending segments are back in growth mode.
  • All three business segments are now profitable.
  • The numbers speak for themselves — SoFi is well underway to be a top 10 bank.
  • Despite the 80% rally year-to-date, shares remain undervalued.

SoFi Beyonce Renaissance Tour Pre-Party

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment

Introduction

SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) just posted a record quarter, with all three business segments producing record results as well. More notably, all three of them are now profitable.

Even more impressive, SoFi added the most number of

This article was written by

Riyado Sofian profile picture
Riyado Sofian
2.84K Followers
My goal is to help you find the companies of tomorrow.I am a long-term growth investor in search of innovative companies that make the world a better place. My investment strategy revolves around finding what I call "divergent stocks" — disruptive companies that have strong fundamentals and long growth runways, but depressing prices.You can find me on YouTube as well:https://www.youtube.com/@riyadosofian

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SOFI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Long PLTR

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SOFI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SOFI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SOFI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.