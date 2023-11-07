MicroStockHub

Introduction

Hedging the USD has worked very well over the past decade when applied against Eurozone investing ETFs. When comparing a pair of iShares Eurozone ETFs, the hedged version outperformed the unhedged version eight of the last ten full and partial years. That was despite the USD not always being the stronger currency compared to the Euro.

Data by YCharts

The Euro versus the USD has been in a steady, but broken, decline against the USD since 2010; experts differ if parity will be breached again or the Euro will rally.

Within the 21 ETFs ranks within Europe sub-class of International equities, the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) currently ranks second, the highest of the five hedged ETFs ranked.

seekingalpha.com Quant Scores

Analysis conclusion

For investors wanting more non-US exposure, European stocks are a good choice as they are currently undervalued compared to their historical levels. While not in complete agreement on where the USD/EUR relationship will be in a year from now, hedging has worked well regardless compared to unhedged ETFs holding the same stocks. For those reasons, HEDJ gets a Buy rating from me compared to holding unhedged European equity ETF. I own this ETF for those reasons as part of my international equity allocation.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity ETF review

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The fund invests at least 95% of its total assets in component securities of the index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities. The index is a dividend weighted index designed to provides exposure to European equity securities, particularly shares of European exporters, while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the value of the U.S. dollar and the euro. The fund is non-diversified. Benchmark: WT Europe Equity UCITS TR Hdg USD. HEDJ started in 2009.

Source: seekingalpha.com HEDJ

The cost to hedge, calculated by assessing the interest rate differential between short-term rates in the U.S. and the respective foreign currency. This is reflected in the ETF's performance and is not a separate fee.

HEDJ has $1.3b in AUM and comes with 58bps in fees. The TTM yield is 3.6%.

Index review

WisdomTree defines their index as:

The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index is designed to provide exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the U.S. dollar. In this sense, the Index "hedges" against fluctuations in the relative value of the Euro against the U.S. dollar. The Index is based on dividend paying companies in the WisdomTree International Equity Index that are domiciled in Europe and are traded in Euros, have at least $1 billion market capitalization, and derive at least 50% of their revenue in the latest fiscal year from countries outside of Europe. The component securities are weighted in the Index based on annual cash dividends paid with the following caps: maximum individual position capped at 5%, maximum sector weight capped at 25%, and maximum country weight capped at 25%.

Source: wisdomtree.com index

Holdings review

Country weights are based on where the company is either headquartered or incorporated, not where their revenue comes from.

wisdomtree.com

The top four countries account for almost 90% of the portfolio. Sector allocations are more universal though not perfectly aligned across vendors.

wisdomtree.com

Notice the small weight in Energy stocks. This would be much higher if Royal Dutch Shell wasn't now incorporated in England with a less cumbersome name.

Top holdings

wisdomtree.com

The country can be deciphered by the two-letter code at the end of each ticker. Out of just over 120 stocks, the Top 20 are 62% of the portfolio weight; the bottom 20 add up to under 1%. As for hedging positions, HEDJ currently has the following contracts in place.

wisdomtree.com

By the time this publishes, the November contracts will have rolled into December expiring contracts.

Distributions review

seekingalpha.com HEDJ DVDs

The erratic payout pattern is common for funds that hedge, with distributions being higher in the years hedging was profitable. The WisdomTree currency-hedging strategy is done by entering into one-month forward contracts each month and rebalancing at month-end. Since inception, all distributions have come from income, not LTCGs or STCGs.

Portfolio strategy

There are two important questions to ask in regards to the HEDJ ETF. First is whether investing in European stocks is smart at this time. Here is what some experts say on that topic. On the positive side, the ECB's fight against inflation is pushing rates in the right direction.

lazardassetmanagement.com/it/en_uk/research-insights/outlooks/european-outlook

Probably out of concern that the PMI indices are weakening, the ECB did a pause in rising interest rates. That action should weaken the Euro versus the USD, thus supporting the case to hedge.

lazardassetmanagement.com/it/en_uk/research-insights/outlooks/european-outlook

When compared to historic European PE data, Europe is trading at its 10-yr average PE ratio after their recent rally.

worldperatio.com

Last June, Goldman Sachs posted an article exploring why they believe European stocks will do well compared to US stocks. I'm in agreement that not only are European stocks attractive to their own historical levels, compared to US stocks, that is even more true.

The other question is whether hedging makes sense at this time. While there are many factors that affect currency movements, relative interest-rate levels are important. With both the FOMC and ECB in "pause mode", the 100bps advantage of the 10Y UST over the equivalent ECB yield favors continuing to hedge against what should be a stronger USD.

An article I found was loaded with forecasts not only for next year but out to 2027. One thing I noticed was, while all the experts do not agree, none see the Euro moving in a long, straight line up or down. This chart is taken from that article.

cdn.litemarkets.com

Within that article, the experts are not of one mind as to the USD/EUR relationship direction, each investor needs to decide which they believe has the most credibility. On Seeking Alpha, Moneyshow recently penned their view: Has The EUR/USD Bottomed Out?. That said, history has shown hedging, done right, works regardless.

My view on all of this

Based on past results, the currency movement relationship doesn't seem to matter in the long term when compared to unhedged ETFs. Over the past decade, the hedged version had better monthly results 52% of the months, but twice the return of the unhedged ETF, thus my support that hedging is the better strategy regardless of how the currencies move as long as the USD isn't in a long-term, strong downtrend, which recently has not happened.

A strengthening USD provides European companies an advantage in the US market (and other stronger currency ones), so possible economic weakness at home can be offset by higher export revenue, which is then favorably translated back into Euros. In short, don't worry about whether it is the right or wrong time to hedge. Another reason to hedge is it eliminates (or at least reduces) currency effects, meaning US investors get the full effect from how the stocks themselves perform. To me, that is a definite positive.

As for relative valuations, when compared to a typical S&P 500 index ETF, we see HEDJ with much better values in PEs (9.2 vs 17.9) and Price/Book (1.3 vs 3.5), indicating these stocks are undervalued compared to US stocks. That said, my Buy rating is for HEDJ compared to an unhedged Europe-focused ETF, not as a means of outperforming the US market. As a bonus, investors also benefit from a much higher yield from HEDJ.

There is a third reason to consider HEDJ; its .79 correlation factor to the US stock market, meaning it should smooth out the rough spots, which is also better than using an unhedged ETF.

Final thoughts

PortfolioVisualizer.com

Al four of these hedges ETFs outperformed the iShares MSCI Europe ETF (EZU) since 2015. None of the four stand out from the rest so analyzing where the differ would be a good starting point unless you happen to like one of the managers over the other two. Some, like the X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU), has exposure to countries in Europe who have their own currencies.

I recently added the HEDJ ETF to my portfolio when I enlarged my international exposure as it seems hedging has worked well even when the USD weaken against the Euro. When discovering these stocks are undervalued compared to historical levels, that was a bonus.