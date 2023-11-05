Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Boeing, Airbus, And The Autonomous Aircraft Opportunity

Nov. 05, 2023 11:48 PM ETAirbus SE (EADSF), EADSY, BA
The Long View Investor profile picture
The Long View Investor
315 Followers

Summary

  • Boeing and Airbus are engaged in projects and ventures that aim to bring autonomous flying to the aviation industry.
  • Autonomous flight has the potential to reduce human error, increase safety, and lower operating costs in the air transportation industry.
  • Airbus has the pieces in place to develop a fully autonomous fleet of aircraft, while Boeing is focused on providing autonomy to others in the growing eVTOL industry.

Shadow of the plane on the agricultural field.

Scharfsinn86

Introduction

Considering the exponential progress being made by autonomous driving software in recent years, as shown by Google’s Waymo (GOOG) (GOOGL), GM’s Cruise (GM), Mobileye (MBLY), and Tesla (TSLA

This article was written by

The Long View Investor profile picture
The Long View Investor
315 Followers
I usually invest with a long-term time horizon of 5-10 years, and I write about stocks with that timeline in mind. Interested in long ideas some may not be considering. Not a financial advisor. Readers should do their own due diligence before making any investment decisions regarding any securities covered or mentioned.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EADSF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EADSF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BA
--
EADSY
--
EADSF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.