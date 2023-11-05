Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SFY: Boring Is Beautiful; Stick With SPY And QQQ Instead

Nov. 05, 2023 11:54 PM ETSoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY)SPY, QQQ
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.97K Followers

Summary

  • SoFi Select 500 ETF offers exposure to the 500 largest US companies without a management fee, but the fee waiver will end in June 2024.
  • SFY's proprietary weighting methodology does not add value, as it has underperformed market ETFs like SPY.
  • Investors should consider other ETFs such as SPY or QQQ, which have better risk-adjusted returns and lower fees once the fee waiver period ends.

SoFi Beyonce Renaissance Tour Pre-Party

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment

What if I told you there is an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") that gives you exposure to the 500 largest companies in the U.S. and it doesn't charge a management fee? That sounds like a great deal, right?

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.97K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SFY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SFY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SFY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.