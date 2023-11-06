John M. Chase/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Research Note Summary

Early November is a season of much change in the air and on the ground, so in today's note, I am returning to the tech sector, an industry known for its constant change.

In this sector, one company that stuck out to me this week that just had its Q3 earnings release on the 1st, and that is often under-covered, is CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

In today's review, I gave it a neutral/hold rating.

The positives of profitability growth, positive equity, and cash flow were offset by things like poor revenue growth and a below-average dividend yield.

A key potential downside risk is the outlook for declining corporate IT spending this year, which I discuss further.

I don't anticipate any significant upside risk to speak of at this time.

Methodology Used

My WholeScore Rating methodology looks at this stock holistically across multiple categories including key risks, and assigns a rating score. I exclusively cover stocks and foreign ADRs that are dividend-paying and trade on major US exchanges only (NYSE, Nasdaq).

Some of the data comes from the most recent FY23 Q3 results from Nov 1st, while the forward-looking sentiment relates to the upcoming FY23 Q4 earnings results expected on Feb. 8th.

Growth vs. Industry Peers

The following table is a comparison of YoY revenue growth among a select group of 6 stocks within the technology distributors sector. This peer group is involved in one or more of the following: hardware, software, and IT solutions including cybersecurity and authorized reseller solutions.

For example, in the cybersecurity space, CDW Corp offers penetration testing, incident response, and managed threat services, among others.

Among this peer group, CDW Corp saw its YoY revenue actually decline, falling behind the peer average of a 2.1% YoY growth.

CDW - growth vs peers (author analysis)

For that reason, this stock did not get a point from me in this category.

A major source of revenue for this sector is its corporate clients, and in the case of my stock, they saw headwinds there.

According to their Q3 results commentary:

The decline in Net sales was driven by the Corporate and Small Business segments and our UK and Canadian operations. Continued economic uncertainty has led customers to focus their business priorities, resulting in a reduction or delays in their technology spend.

This evidence points to revenue headwinds facing this company.

Financial Statements

When it comes to the financial statements I pulled for this stock after its Nov. 1st earnings came out, we can see the following.

Its income statement shows a 9.4% YoY revenue decline, missing my goal which was targeting a 5% or better revenue growth.

CDW - financial statements (author analysis)

On a positive note, profitability beat my target, achieving a 6% YoY increase in net income.

In trying to understand what helped this metric, lower costs certainly helped.

For example, here is what their Q3 results said about net interest costs:

Interest expense, net decreased as a result of lower debt levels and higher interest income earned on cash balances.

Here is how it looked on the income statement, a pretty nice YoY decline in the interest costs when comparing third quarter results from 2023 and 2022. This I think is significant during this environment of high interest rates, which is why I mention it.

CDW - net interest expense (Seeking Alpha)

The company also impressed on free cash flow per share, seeing a 44% YoY increase. In addition, positive equity went up by 36.5% on a YoY basis.

Headwinds to top-line revenue seemed to come from more than one of this company's several client segments, with the corporate segment seeing a nearly 14% YoY decline in net sales, which I think is a significant drop.

CDW - net sales by channel (company q3 results)

Since the high interest rate environment we have been in should remain for some time, after the Fed recently decided to keep its policy rate the same after its Nov. 1st Fed meeting, I think companies facing higher financing costs may continue to look for ways to cut costs elsewhere, particularly any non-essential IT spending.

A positive about CDW Corp in this environment is that its cash has gone up on a YoY basis while total debt has gone down, as the table below shows. This is a sign of effective management, in my opinion, and will continue to help with driving positive equity.

CDW - cash vs debt (company q3 earnings)

As someone who has worked in large enterprise IT departments for several years, I also realize how IT decision-makers often use more than one external vendor for IT solutions, so what could work in CDW's favor is the "essential" IT services it already does for longstanding clients who have large IT budgets and can afford the spend. The good news is that it has those corporate relationships built over many years, and is not a new kid on the block, so to speak.

Dividends

Another positive call out on this stock is strong dividend growth, which interests me as a dividend-income oriented cash flow investor.

When comparing the quarterly dividend from Nov 2023 with that of Nov 2020, we can see a 55% growth over that 3-year period.

CDW - dividends (author analysis)

On the flip side, however, the forward dividend yield of 1.18% was 34% below the sector average, missing my goal and losing a point in this rating.

I would say the lower dividend yield is affected by the jump in share price, which has been trending above the 200-day moving average, a topic I will jump into next.

Share Price vs. Moving Average

After Friday Nov. 3rd's market close, the share price stood at $209.46, which is over 9% above the 200-day simple moving average, a long-term trend I am tracking and how it compares to the share price.

In my portfolio strategy, I try to find dip-buying opportunities and crossovers below this long-term moving average.

Data by YCharts

From the chart above, we can see that a nice dip buying opportunity happened sometime in April, followed by a steady climb and rebound above the average, where it still remains, showing a good deal of bullishness.

In my table below, I determined that this current price does not present a "great" buying opportunity right now, though does not mean it does not present an opportunity depending on your strategy.

CDW - share price vs moving avg (author analysis)

If the tech bulls were to continue charging their horns forward for the next year, one could argue that even the current share price is great.

However, consider that tech is making a pullback, and a late October article in Barron's highlighted this, saying "big tech is not the market's savior right now."

According to the article:

Earlier this year, Big Tech stocks were soaring, and pulling up the S&P 500. They're dropping now, and taking the market a few rungs.

So, I would be cautious to assume that tech stocks will just keep going up into infinity. I don't think that will be the case, as companies increasingly try to justify non-essential tech spending.

In the comments section, I welcome your thoughts on this question: do you expect companies to spend less on non-essential IT costs in Q4, and why?

Performance vs. S&P 500 Index

Now, let's talk briefly about this stock's 1-year price return in comparison to that of the S&P 500 index, which shows the market momentum of this stock.

Seeing a 21.1% price return over the last year, it beat the performance of the S&P 500 index during this period and earned a rating point from me in this category. Incidentally, this stock just happens to be part of that same index, along with several other big tech stocks, as has been since 2019.

CDW - performance vs S&P500 (author analysis)

Others in the peer group I created that have outperformed this index or came very close to it include Avnet (AVT), which saw a 1-year price return of 16.7%. In addition, its peer ePlus (PLUS) saw a 1-year price return of 40.3%, far higher than the index.

So, I think this stock is in a sector that has seen a lot of market momentum for a large portion of the year, but as mentioned earlier it could be entering a cooling down period now.

Valuation and ROE

The valuation metrics for this stock show a mixed bag.

For example, its forward P/E ratio is very close to the sector average of 24.81, so I gave it a rating point there.

However, the P/B ratio is showing massive overvaluation, being that it is 284% above the sector average.

CDW - valuation (author analysis)

In terms of the return on equity of 69.8%, it is an amazingly high 6816% above the sector average!

I think the price-to-earnings is reasonably valued since both the price and the earnings side of that ratio have gone up lately. It is also not uncommon for tech stocks to be valued much higher than earnings. Consider that Dell Technologies (DELL) is valued at 24x forward earnings, while Microsoft (MSFT) is valued at almost 32x forward earnings.

As to why the price to book value and return on equity is so high, it does not seem to be because of low equity. In fact, the balance sheet shows equity increased on a YoY basis. So, I think it is more due to the share price being extremely bullish lately, but also the nice jump in earnings as well.

Key Risks

Let's face it, this segment is a highly competitive market, and so companies like CDW Corp will have to battle to grow revenue in an environment where companies are looking to cut non-essential costs.

In fact, the company's 2023 outlook calls for a "high single-digit" decline in the US IT market:

CDW - 2023 outlook (company q3 earnings)

Consider also the following metrics which are headwinds to revenue growth and therefore revenue growth in comparison to its peer group:

• Small Business segment Net sales of $378 million, 21.7 percent lower than 2022.

• Corporate segment Net sales of $2,227 million, 12.3 percent lower than 2022

• Net sales for CDW's UK and Canadian operations, combined as "Other" for financial reporting purposes, were $601 million, 15.4 percent lower than 2022.

Consider also that the headwinds to IT-sector revenues for this specific company were highlighted even back in June in a research note from SA analyst Creative Capital Ideas, who gave the company a hold rating back then.

The analyst highlighted the following:

My primary near-term concern for the company and the stock is the Enterprise division. Corporate IT spending budgets are being cut as a result of increased scrutiny, and this has a knock-on effect for CDW in terms of closing deals.

With that said, I will go ahead and say that the business impact of cuts to corporate IT spending is medium to high, and the probability of it happening is also medium/high, so the risk score in this case exceeds my risk tolerance.

In this case, I am reducing this stock's rating by a -1 point.

CDW - risk score (author analysis)

WholeScore Rating

In today's rating, this stock got a WholeScore of 6, earning a neutral /hold rating from me.

CDW - WholeScore (author analysis)

This time, I am completely agreeing with the SA quant system and its "hold" score, as shown below.

CDW - rating consensus (Seeking Alpha)

My Forward-Looking Sentiment

CDW Corp. is a good business case of a profitable company with positive equity, declining debt and positive cash flow, able to outperform the S&P 500 index, while at the same time struggling to grow revenue in a highly competitive peer group and a tech industry with several big name players wrestling for a piece of large corporate IT budgets.

I think the evidence shows that it is not quite a great "buy" potential at the current price, considering the lackluster revenue growth potential, but I do agree it is a great "hold" opportunity, considering the proven dividend growth and reliable quarterly dividend income. Many companies in the tech sector that I have researched actually do not pay a dividend at all.

So, I remain neutral on this stock, consider it a decent dividend play, but not a great buy at this time, and too valuable to sell just yet since it is not only profitable but has shown declining debt levels which is always a good sign.