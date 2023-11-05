Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 05, 2023 11:50 PM ETTeleflex Incorporated (TFX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.63K Followers

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lawrence Keusch - Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategy Development

Liam Kelly - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thomas Powell - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Wood - Morgan Stanley

Jayson Bedford - Raymond James

Shagun Singh - RBC

Mike Sarcone - Jefferies

Vik Chopra - Wells Fargo

George Sellers - Stephens Inc

Anthony Petrone - Mizuho Group

Samantha - Piper Sandler

Craig Bijou - Bank of America Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Teleflex Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode. At the end of the company’s prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please note that this conference call is being recorded and will be available on the company’s website for replay shortly.

And, now, I will turn the call over to Mr. Lawrence Keusch, Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategy Development. Please go ahead.

Lawrence Keusch

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Teleflex Incorporated third quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

The press release and slides to accompany this call are available on our website at teleflex.com. Please note that webcast viewers have the ability to advance the presentation slides on their own, simply follow along with the presentation as we proceed through the call.

As a reminder, a replay will be available on our website. Those wishing to access the replay can refer to our press release from this morning for details.

Participating on today’s call are Liam Kelly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Thomas Powell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Liam and Tom will provide prepared remarks, and then we will open the call to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TFX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TFX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.