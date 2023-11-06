HUNG CHIN LIU/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) is an interesting Taiwanese company with a compelling story but so far its financial results have been less than impressive because even though the company's business reach has been growing, its revenues haven't been growing which is concerning for many investors.

Gogoro has three main products. Electric Motorcycles, batteries and battery swap stations and the company is vertically integrated. Basically you buy a Gogoro e-motorbike, a set of batteries and start riding. Once your battery is depleted you go to one of the company's GoStation locations and swap your empty battery with a full one. Since it's a lot simpler to change batteries of a motorbike than an EV car, the whole process takes about 30 seconds. The battery is small enough to remove and replace by hand and battery swap stations are just slightly bigger than a typical vending machine you'd see in many streets.

Three main products of GGR (Gogoro) GGR Battery Swap Station (Gogoro)

The company also works with more than 10 brands of motorcycle companies whose motorbikes (a total of 47 models) are compatible with Gogoro batteries so their batteries can also get swapped at GoStation locations so the company's customer base is not limited to only those who buy the company's own brand of e-motorbikes which means its addressable market is pretty huge.

GGR Compatible Bike Brands (Gogoro)

The company started in Taiwan and then expanded into Mainland China, India and several other countries. In Asian countries e-motorbikes are hugely popular due to their flexibility, cost efficiency and easy maintenance. Also, many Asian countries and their local regional governments have mandates in place to reduce their carbon prints in the next decade or two, which this company's operations can help with achieving.

GGR Battery Swap Network (Gogoro)

The company has an app which allows users to see a network of swapping stations so that they can go to their nearest swapping station when it looks like they need their batteries replaced. This can be beneficial not only for those who use their motorbikes to transport themselves from place to place but also those delivery workers who use their motorbikes to deliver things to people such as restaurant workers who deliver food. One of the biggest challenges would be to have a sufficient number of swapping stations and the company currently operates a large number of those but so far it's only been possible to put them in densely populated cities. The company says that by the end of this year it will have about 3,500 swap station cabinets and GoStations across Asia including Israel, up from 2,300 such locations at the end of 2022.

There are reasons to believe in the company's growth story. For example in Taiwan, there is a push to make all motorbikes and scooters electronic by 2040 and the current rate is only 12%. Between now and the end of this decade, this percentage is expected to almost triple to 35%. The country is not alone in these initiatives either. China and India also have similar ambitions and local regional governments within each country also have their own specific goals.

Taiwan's long term goals (Gogoro)

Despite all these, investors have been selling off the company ever since it had its IPO and the stock is now down about 81%. Investors don't seem to have much faith in company's growth story.

Data by YCharts

There could be several reasons for the sell off and one of those reasons could be that Taiwan's stock market has been in a bear market since early January and down about 33% (in the US dollar terms). We know that when bear market strikes a country, almost all stocks get sold off but small caps and start-up companies get hit the worst as investors try to seek safety of highly profitable and well-established mega caps and large caps along with bonds.

Data by YCharts

But this is not the only explanation either. There is something missing in the company's growth story. Below is a chart of this company's revenues since 2018 including estimates for next year. It looks like the company has been posting flat revenues with no growth for the last 5 years. This doesn't add up considering the company's growth story with includes expansion into different countries, establishing partnerships with different motorbike companies, expanding its battery swap network and all that.

Gogoro Revenues (Seeking Alpha)

Maybe part of this was due to currency exchange rates. It is possible for a company's revenues to keep growing in local currency but not translate into the US dollar if its currency keeps losing value against the US dollar. I haven't found much evidence for this either. If anything, the Taiwan Dollar actually gained value against the US dollar by almost 12% between 2018 and 2022, which makes the company's lack of revenue growth look even worse.

Data by YCharts

Is the company cutting its prices in order to achieve growth? We haven't seen much evidence of this either. The company's gross margins dropped in the last couple years from 16% to 15% but this is hardly enough to account for any large price cuts.

Data by YCharts

When we look at the company's results in the last quarter broken by its business type, we see that its hardware sales (mostly e-motorbikes) are down significantly YoY. It's down from $60 million to $53 million in the last 3 months and down from $125 million to $100 million in the last six months. On the other hand, the company's battery swap business posted growth in both periods, up almost 10% both in 3-month and 6-month periods as compared to same periods 2022. It looks like the company is shifting its focus away from e-bike sales towards battery swap business but that business is still too small to bring sustainable growth for the whole company.

GGR Last Quarter Revenue Breakdown (Gogoro)

Above I mentioned how the company had partnerships with many motorbike brands and it's expanding into new markets like India. The company could see a lot of growth for its battery swap business through these partnerships and expansions but the company's main business of selling e-motorbikes suffers as part of these partnerships. Why would anyone buy a Gogoro motorbike when they can buy any other motorbike and still get the same battery swap benefits? These partnerships help the company's battery swap business but reduce people's incentives to buy its own brand of motorbikes.

As a result of this, I have trouble recommending this stock to growth investors.