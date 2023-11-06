Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CDT Insider Sentiment Ratio October 2023: Low Sentiment-High Risk

CDT Capital Management profile picture
CDT Capital Management
54 Followers

Summary

  • Although the S&P 500 bottomed out around -4% during the week of the 23rd, markets have quickly rebounded off those lows and are now up around +1.7% since the bullish insider call.
  • A record increase in interest rates, historically high inflation and a very uneven economic expansion is making people nervous, and that is borne out even for insiders.
  • November will be a pivotal month for establishing a trend.

Trading technique, charts and graph data on LCD close-up

da-kuk

Buckle your seatbelt.

Insiders were just a little early in September, but they were not wrong. Although the S&P 500 bottomed out around -4% during the week of the 23rd, markets have quickly rebounded off those lows and are now up around +1.7% since the

This article was written by

CDT Capital Management profile picture
CDT Capital Management
54 Followers
CDT Capital Management is an unlevered, long-only U.S. equities hedge fund specializing in decoding insider activity. With unfettered real-time access to operations, we believe that corporate insiders possess and routinely exploit an asymmetric information advantage over the rest of the market. Our value investing approach aims to tap this rich source of information by incorporating extraordinary insider activity into the fabric of the CDT investment and risk management strategy. Founded in 2017, CDT Capital Management operates out of New York City.

Recommended For You

Comments

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.