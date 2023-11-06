Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Centerspace: Viewed Neutrally Despite Positive Developments And Forward Guidance

Nov. 06, 2023 2:59 AM ETCenterspace (CSR)
Summary

  • Multifamily operator, Centerspace, raised the midpoint of full-year core FFO and announced an entry into a new MSA, Fort Collins, Colorado.
  • The entry into Fort Collins provides an attractive opportunity for CSR to attract new tenants into their properties.
  • Slowing rental rate growth, however, may offset some of this benefit.
  • The company is also experiencing rising insurance costs, which are expected to continue into 2024.
  • While shares are more discounted at current trading levels, I continue to view the stock neutrally.
In my prior coverage of mountain state multifamily operator, Centerspace (NYSE:CSR), I concluded that shares were fairly valued and maintained a neutral view on the stock due to a less favorable environment for rental rate growth.

Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Comments

