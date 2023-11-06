Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CF Industries Q3 Earnings: Is The Fertilizer Market Bottoming?

Nov. 06, 2023 3:04 AM ETCF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)
Noah Cox profile picture
Noah Cox
194 Followers

Summary

  • CF Industries reported lower earnings and revenues in Q3 2023 due to lower nitrogen fertilizer prices.
  • There are indications that the fertilizer market may be reaching the trough of the cycle, with dealer inventories below normal levels and favorable farm economics.
  • CF has a substantial margin advantage over European producers and a strong balance sheet, with the potential for even higher growth using clean ammonia demand.

Male farmer and agronomist shaking hands in corn field

SimonSkafar

Investment Thesis

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) reported lower year-over-year earnings and revenues in Q3 2023 on November 1st as nitrogen fertilizer prices moderated from record highs in 2022. While both EPS and revenue estimates missed and profits fell almost 50% for

This article was written by

Noah Cox profile picture
Noah Cox
194 Followers
My name is Noah and I'm the Co-founder of Ultima Insights (a research company for retail investors) and Noahs' Arc Capital Management (private fund for accredited investors). I've been investing since I was 12 and Co-founded Ultima + Noahs' Arc out of my college dorm at the University of Michigan. I love to swim, read and vacation in my freetime.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox is the Co-Managing partner of Noahs' Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.