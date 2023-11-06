SimonSkafar

Investment Thesis

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) reported lower year-over-year earnings and revenues in Q3 2023 on November 1st as nitrogen fertilizer prices moderated from record highs in 2022. While both EPS and revenue estimates missed and profits fell almost 50% for the first 9 months of 2023 compared to 2022 (Earnings Presentation) there's plenty to be bullish about. With fertilizer inventories bottoming and cost advantages of North American producers (like CF) holding firm, I believe the fertilizer market could be reaching the trough of the cycle. If so, CF deserves a higher forward PE multiple. Coupled with powerful future energy transition projects and the firm has immense upside potential.

Q3 Recap

In Q3 2023, CF reported revenue of $1.27 billion, down 45% versus Q3 2022, as average selling prices across all major products fell approximately 50%. Gross margin declined 59% to $377 million. Net income attributable to shareholders was $164 million or $0.85 per share, compared to $438 million or $2.18 per share in Q3 2022.

The year-over-year decline was primarily driven by lower global nitrogen fertilizer prices as inventories entered the seasonally slower summer period at higher levels following the geopolitical impacts of the past two years. However, management noted that North American inventories are now running lean for this point in the season, which could necessitate inventory rebuilding and drive a price recovery into the winter and spring application seasons. (CF Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript).

The big offset to falling fertilizer prices was the falling natural gas prices. Realized natural gas prices fell 68% year over year in the quarter allowing CF to offset a large part of the revenue decline with lower gas prices (10Q).

What I Don't Think Is Priced In: The Strong Evidence of Troughing Fertilizer Cycle

While Q3 results clearly reflect the downturn in the global nitrogen price cycle, there are mounting indications that pricing may be bottoming out:

CF stated that dealer inventories are below normal seasonal levels due to lower imports and continued export shipments. With the critical North American fall fertilizer application season now underway, agricultural distributors will need to restock inventory, supporting near-term demand. (CF Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript) Farm economics remain highly favorable, with elevated crop prices spurring grower profitability and nitrogen application rates. Global grain stocks-to-use ratios have declined significantly and are now on a path to recover to 5-year averages. This causes higher sustained grain prices and higher plantings which means more crop fertilizer needs (CF Investor Presentation Slide 14). The European production cost disadvantage versus low-cost North American natural gas persists. Forward curves suggest EU producers will continue to struggle, necessitating imports. (CF Investor Presentation Slide 7) No significant low-cost capacity is coming online over the next several years globally, with net additions lagging estimated demand growth of 1-2% annually. (Q3 Conference Call).

As one of the world's largest and lowest-cost fertilizer producers, CF is poised to benefit from an anticipated tightening in nitrogen markets. While some additional price weakness is absolutely possible, the preponderance of evidence indicates the trough may be near.

Why I don't think this is priced in

Even though the agriculture industry is coming off record high commodity prices in 2022, its PEG (Price to Earnings Growth) sector median multiple for 2024 is 1.68. For CF? It's 0.98. In essence, the market is implying a lower than industry median earnings growth expectation.

If the market is bottoming this likely needs to be adjusted upward. After all, a PEG ratio under 1 implies little expectations for earnings growth. I think this is misguided for CF.

Substantial Margin Advantage in Key Markets

The surging (now elevated) European natural gas prices over the past 24 months placed enormous pressure on the industry supply chain and competitiveness. However, with prices normalizing from crisis levels, CF's structural edge is again evident.

The company estimates its 2024 production cost advantage at approximately $400-500 per ton of ammonia and $300-400 per ton of urea over higher-cost European output. This is largely due to the higher natural gas prices in Europe. Chinese coal-based output is estimated to be at a $100-250 per ton disadvantage based on which CF fertilizer you compare it to. (Earnings Presentation Slide 7).

This considerable competitive cushion provides resilience across a wide range of market scenarios. In a cyclical, commodity industry, low-cost production is indispensable. CF's world-scale facilities in Louisiana, Iowa, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Alberta cement leadership through the cycle.

Fortress Balance Sheet and Cash Generation

Despite challenging markets, CF continues to demonstrate the counter-cyclical strength of its business model and cash flows. Over the last nine months, CF has generated $2.3 billion of operating cash flow. (CF Q3 2023 10-Q) After $311 million of capital expenditures, and slightly over a billion in financing cash flows, free cash flow was still $931 million.

CF returned $235 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchased $200 million worth of shares over the 9 months this year, reducing float by 1%. Even accounting Pro-forma for the pending $1.25 billion acquisition of a Louisiana ammonia production plant, its balance sheet still boasted a net $2.05 billion of cash and investments against just under $3 billion of debt.

CF retains enormous flexibility to fund growth and capital projects. The company has budgeted $450-500 million of capital expenditures for 2023, inclusive of several clean fuel projects. (Q3 Earnings Release) Even in a low fertilizer price environment, CF's steady cash generation provides options.

New Era of Clean Ammonia Demand

CF is leveraging its core capabilities to capitalize on emerging opportunities in clean hydrogen and ammonia production. Conventional "gray" ammonia manufacturing generates substantial CO2 emissions. By installing carbon capture and sequestration at facilities, CF can create "blue" ammonia to transition to net-zero emissions. It is also developing "green" production via electrolysis.

These decarbonized sources of ammonia are garnering increasing interest as a transportable carrier of clean hydrogen. Several governments have announced support and subsidies for clean ammonia usage in power generation and other applications to displace current hydrocarbon-based processes. The US DOE has pledged over $7 billion in funding towards the projects alone. The potential long-term demand for clean fuels represents an incremental driver for CF beyond traditional fertilizers.

The exciting part about these new clean ammonia projects is the 45Q tax credits which allow companies like CF to collect carbon tax credits from the carbon they capture from the atmosphere. These can be used to lower the firm's income tax bill or they can sell these to carbon emitters.

Attractive Valuation with Catalysts

At the current share price around $81, CF trades at just 6.22x NTM EV/EBITDA, and 12.24x depressed FY 2024 consensus EPS of $6.66. (Seeking Alpha) The median stock in the agriculture sector trades at 15.66x forward earnings.

If the cycle is bottoming, nitrogen prices could recover producing massive increases in profitability. Every $50/ton rise in fertilizer prices equates to ~$700 million EBITDA upside. (CF Investor Presentation Slide 19)

In a cyclical upturn, investors would likely ascribe CF a higher earnings multiple closer to its historical high teens-low 20s P/E range they saw in 2017-2020 pre-Covid when the market was bottoming. This scenario suggests potential appreciation to over $100 per share, or over 25% above the current level.

CF Industries Historical PE (MacroTrends)

The positive inflection would be driven by restocking demand against tight inventories, challenges for high-cost production producers, and limited capacity additions. Clean ammonia opportunities provide additional upside, I am not going to try to price this business line into the stock yet since it's so early. This $100+/share potential valuation is based just on legacy business lines and legacy valuation multiples at the bottom of the cycle.

Risks to The Thesis

The primary risk is a deeper downturn in nitrogen prices driven by reduced agricultural demand from lower crop prices. Such demand destruction occurred in 2008-2010 during the financial crisis. However, crop prices remain historically high today.

Higher fertilizer production from North American natural gas is another risk, as it would erode CF's competitive cost position. Greater than expected low-cost global supply additions could also pressure pricing.

However, given the volatility in the space, it's unlikely tons of new supply/production facilities will come online. CF enjoys scale and expertise advantages that are hard to replicate. Management also noted that many "proposed" projects never came to fruition due to the volatile nature of the industry on their Q2 2023 Earnings call.

Bottom Line

CF Industries' Q3 results reflected an ongoing correction in nitrogen fertilizer markets from extremely high fertilizer prices. However, early-cycle indications of tightening supply-demand balances provide optimism. The company maintains a considerable cost advantage that should support cash generation across market environments.

Shares appear undervalued relative to where I believe they are in the boom/bust cycle and are depressed (on a PEG basis) to peers. CF appears positioned to reward patient long-term investors. The upcoming agricultural season and energy market dynamics offer potential catalysts for an inflection in nitrogen prices, earnings, valuation multiples and therefore the stock price. This does not even begin to show the benefit that new clean fertilizer technology can bring. The potential is immense.