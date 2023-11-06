Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
I Am Swimming In Dividends From 2 Beaten-Down Sectors

Nov. 06, 2023 7:35 AM ETRQI, UTG5 Comments
Rida Morwa
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Mr. Market’s reaction is often in the form of “one size fits all”.
  • A few sectors have sold off in fear of higher rates, but business fundamentals are strong and dividends are growing.
  • I am buying these deeply discounted dividend stewards, 9% yields for income safety in turbulent markets.
Enjoying our golden years

AleksandarNakic

Co-authored with “Hidden Opportunities”

Market price action is often disconnected from the business fundamentals, profitability, debt management, and pricing power. Let us look at similar disconnects that sharply affected the prices of mega-cap despite a lack of tangible impact to the business.

This article was written by

Rida Morwa
Rida Morwa
Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts. The service focuses on sustainable income through a variety of high yield investments with a targeted safe +9% yield. Features include: model portfolio with buy/sell alerts, preferred and baby bond portfolios for more conservative investors, vibrant and active chat with access to the service’s leaders, dividend and portfolio trackers, and regular market updates. The service philosophy focuses on community, education, and the belief that nobody should invest alone. Lean More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RQI, UTG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

BlueFIREWave
Today, 7:56 AM
Make sure you don't drown, @Rida Morwa
jpsnakes
Today, 7:51 AM
Long UTG. I have added several times over the last few months. Still no ROC listed as part of the distribution. At some point, we might see ROC listed but I fully trust they know what they are doing. They have never cut their dividend.
AZ BOY
Today, 7:43 AM
UTG is down from 40.00 to 25.00…. Is this the bottom ?
Rick82491
Today, 7:57 AM
@AZ BOY Th is a stock has been all over the place. Even though the have a consistent.19c dividend with no return of cash. Great dividend stock. Major buy for me under $25
anwi
Today, 8:20 AM
@Rick82491
Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RQI--
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
UTG--
Reaves Utility Income Trust
Compare

