Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

UDR: Short-Term Ugly, Long-Term Beautiful

Nov. 06, 2023 4:11 AM ETUDR, Inc. (UDR)AVB, CPT, EQR, MAA1 Comment
Weighing Machine profile picture
Weighing Machine
3.07K Followers

Summary

  • UDR's stock has fallen 14% YTD, underperforming its coastal apartment REIT peers as investors are concerned about its sunbelt exposure in the face of elevated supply.
  • The market is concerned about UDR's exposure to sunbelt markets, but I see this headwind becoming a tailwind as new supply is set to plummet once we get beyond 2024.
  • UDR trades at a significant discount to my NAV estimate and I believe it is priced to deliver 17% annualized returns over the medium term.
  • With a pristine balance sheet, I consider UDR to be a very low-risk investment for long-term investors.
  • Given what I believe to be an exceptional risk/return tradeoff, UDR is a top-five holding in my portfolio.

Apartment Buidling

Kirpal Kooner

Shares of apartment REIT UDR (NYSE:UDR) have been battered lately, falling nearly 14% year-to-date and significantly underperforming coastal apartment REIT peers like AvalonBay (AVB) and Equity Residential (EQR). While the market is concerned

This article was written by

Weighing Machine profile picture
Weighing Machine
3.07K Followers
Former global buyside analyst/PM doing fundamental research for over a decade (2001-2012). Long term (5 year) time horizon when investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UDR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Also LONG: CPT, EQR, MAA

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

65nCruisin profile picture
65nCruisin
Today, 4:42 AM
Investing Group
Comments (472)
piper's andrew goldfarb downgraded udr's price target from 46 to 30 following the 3Q report. looking at your numbers this seems to suggest he thinks it should trade at a 7 cap.

meanwhile he upgraded avb to 194 which would imply a 5-5.2 cap rate.

while these may seem like small differences, 5 cap rate (20x noi) versus 7 cap rate (14x noi) is a 40% valuation premium. this seems insane given how similar the assets are. also while avb increased guidance and udr lowered it, udr still has a higher 2023 same store noi growth rate than avb (6.7 vs. 6.5%).

and while udr has a higher sunbelt mix that is a short-term headwind, avb is paying huge prices to try to build a sunbelt presence.

to me it seems obvious that goldfarb's targets are total nonsense. i read something saying he is the lowest rated reit analyst on all of wall street.

anyway i believe udr probably outperforms spy and the overall apartment reit market over the next 3-5 years. i loaded up the boat on this one.

About UDR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on UDR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UDR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.