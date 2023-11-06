Stay Bullish In November And December

phive2015

After last week’s Fed meeting, the consensus of investors finally started to recognize that the Fed’s rate-hike cycle is over, and Friday’s payroll report for the month of October was the exclamation point. The rate of inflation continues to cool, while the economic data continues to soften under tighter financial conditions. At the same time, the rapid rise in interest rates across the yield curve is starting to reverse, and corporate profits are returning to annualized growth. With valuations far more attractive than they were just three months ago, and a soft landing for the economy clearly visible on the horizon, investors piled back into the major market averages, resulting in the best performing week in more than a year. As impressive as was last week’s rally, we merely reversed the selloff from the prior two weeks, so we need to see more follow-through that takes us above the October highs. I will not be surprised to see a pullback in stocks after last week’s surge that tests the long-term moving averages, but that should set the stage for another advance.

Edward Jones

It was the perceived strength of the labor market in August and September that helped instigate the sharp increase in long-term interest rates, fueling the stock market correction. I questioned the strength at that time, anticipating downward adjustments to job figures, which is exactly what we saw last week. In addition to a much weaker-than-expected 150,000 jobs for October, the prior two months were revised lower by a combined 101,000. We also saw the number of hours worked fall by 0.3%, which reflects a further softening of labor market conditions. The rate of job growth is slowing but remains well above the approximate 100,000 we need to absorb the natural growth of the labor force. Meanwhile, the labor force participation rate continues to trend upward.

Bloomberg

Both developments ease the upward pressure on wages, which is why wage growth has fallen from 4.9% a year ago to 4.1% today, but it is now above the rate of inflation. The return to real wage growth should keep the economic expansion going in 2024, just as corporate profits start to increase on an annualized basis again.

According to FactSet, the earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 in the third quarter now stands at 3.7% with 81% of the constituents having reported. That is up from the 0.3% decline expected on September 30. This is not due exclusively to the largest technology companies, as eight of the S&P 500’s eleven sectors are reporting growth. Profit margins have risen to 12.1% from 11.6% in the second quarter.

FactSet

Valuations are now far more reasonable with the S&P 500 trading at 17.8x the forward estimate, but when we exclude the ten largest names in the index, which are also the most expensive, the result is a price-to-earnings ratio closer to 16.

FactSet

We just experienced the first correction of the bull market, assuming we saw the bottom at the end of October. Corrections average approximately 14% and last a little more than four months. They are typically followed with sharp recoveries in the two months that follow, which could be our year-end rally, and more impressive gains in the full year that follows. To realize these kinds of returns moving forward, we also need to realize a soft landing.

Edward Jones

Provided the highs in long-term interest rates are behind us, I think the lows for the major market averages are as well. But we also need to see incoming economic data that is neither too hot nor too cold. Bears will jump on any economic weakness as a sign that a recession looms. They will also connect any economic strength with interest rates that much stay higher for longer. Soft landings are balancing acts between the two, which is why they are rare occurrences, but that remains my base case, as it has since the beginning of the year.