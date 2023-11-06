Stay Bullish In November And December
Summary
- The Fed's rate hike cycle is over, as shown by the cooling inflation rate and softening economic data.
- Interest rates are starting to reverse and corporate profits are returning to growth, resulting in a rally in the market.
- The labor market is weakening, easing pressure on wages and allowing for real wage growth, which will support the economic expansion.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Portfolio Architect. Learn More »
After last week’s Fed meeting, the consensus of investors finally started to recognize that the Fed’s rate-hike cycle is over, and Friday’s payroll report for the month of October was the exclamation point. The rate of inflation continues to cool, while the economic data continues to soften under tighter financial conditions. At the same time, the rapid rise in interest rates across the yield curve is starting to reverse, and corporate profits are returning to annualized growth. With valuations far more attractive than they were just three months ago, and a soft landing for the economy clearly visible on the horizon, investors piled back into the major market averages, resulting in the best performing week in more than a year. As impressive as was last week’s rally, we merely reversed the selloff from the prior two weeks, so we need to see more follow-through that takes us above the October highs. I will not be surprised to see a pullback in stocks after last week’s surge that tests the long-term moving averages, but that should set the stage for another advance.
It was the perceived strength of the labor market in August and September that helped instigate the sharp increase in long-term interest rates, fueling the stock market correction. I questioned the strength at that time, anticipating downward adjustments to job figures, which is exactly what we saw last week. In addition to a much weaker-than-expected 150,000 jobs for October, the prior two months were revised lower by a combined 101,000. We also saw the number of hours worked fall by 0.3%, which reflects a further softening of labor market conditions. The rate of job growth is slowing but remains well above the approximate 100,000 we need to absorb the natural growth of the labor force. Meanwhile, the labor force participation rate continues to trend upward.
Both developments ease the upward pressure on wages, which is why wage growth has fallen from 4.9% a year ago to 4.1% today, but it is now above the rate of inflation. The return to real wage growth should keep the economic expansion going in 2024, just as corporate profits start to increase on an annualized basis again.
According to FactSet, the earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 in the third quarter now stands at 3.7% with 81% of the constituents having reported. That is up from the 0.3% decline expected on September 30. This is not due exclusively to the largest technology companies, as eight of the S&P 500’s eleven sectors are reporting growth. Profit margins have risen to 12.1% from 11.6% in the second quarter.
Valuations are now far more reasonable with the S&P 500 trading at 17.8x the forward estimate, but when we exclude the ten largest names in the index, which are also the most expensive, the result is a price-to-earnings ratio closer to 16.
We just experienced the first correction of the bull market, assuming we saw the bottom at the end of October. Corrections average approximately 14% and last a little more than four months. They are typically followed with sharp recoveries in the two months that follow, which could be our year-end rally, and more impressive gains in the full year that follows. To realize these kinds of returns moving forward, we also need to realize a soft landing.
Provided the highs in long-term interest rates are behind us, I think the lows for the major market averages are as well. But we also need to see incoming economic data that is neither too hot nor too cold. Bears will jump on any economic weakness as a sign that a recession looms. They will also connect any economic strength with interest rates that much stay higher for longer. Soft landings are balancing acts between the two, which is why they are rare occurrences, but that remains my base case, as it has since the beginning of the year.
Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities.
This article was written by
Lawrence Fuller has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career at Merrill Lynch in 1993 and working in the same capacity with several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management.He is the leader of the investing group Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)
I remained invested all this time and I will always be invested because where some folks see a stock market, I see a market of stocks ... so many bargains, so many.
GLTA