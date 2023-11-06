Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Reckitt Benckiser: Still Optimistic For The Long Run

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
11.36K Followers

Summary

  • Reckitt Benckiser reported mediocre third quarter results and provided a strategy update recently.
  • While that strategy update was mostly a reaffirmation that Reckitt Benckiser is positioned well in a growing market, it announced a new share buyback program.
  • While the company is continuing to struggle, I still see the business having a wide economic moat as well as the stock being undervalued.

financial chart with uptrend line graph of stock market and stack of coins background

champc

In March 2023 I published my last article about Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF), and as the article was published shortly after two major US banks collapsed - the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank - and shocked the financial world, I

This article was written by

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
11.36K Followers
My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies).My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about wide economic moats in my Substack: https://stockmarket101.substack.comI also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL, RBGPF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

About RBGLY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RBGLY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RBGPF
--
RBGLY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.