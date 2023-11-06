Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Block: Nearing An Inflection Point

Nov. 06, 2023 6:01 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
21.4K Followers

Summary

  • Block's Cash App segment showed strong growth in Q3, generating a total of $984M in gross profits.
  • The Company exceeded revenue and earnings expectations in Q3 and the company continues to expand outside the U.S.
  • SQ's momentum in the Cash App business could accelerate its path toward profitability, but failure to do so may hinder its shares.
  • Shares have an upside revaluation potential of $65.

Cryptocurrency or money transfer concepts

dem10

Block (NYSE:SQ) submitted a strong earnings sheet for the third quarter that showed continual gross profit momentum, especially in the Cash App business. The Cash App is Block's most promising and fastest-growing segment which generated more than 27% gross profit growth

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
21.4K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SQ, PYPL, SOFI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SQ

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.