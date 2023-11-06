Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Western Union: Buy This Stock For 8% Dividend Yield And Potential Upside

Nov. 06, 2023 6:12 AM ETThe Western Union Company (WU)
Summary

  • Western Union reported a revenue of $1097.80 million, up 1% compared to $1089.60 million in Q3FY22.
  • The comparison of the forward P/E ratio of 5.81x with the sector median of 8.56x shows WU is undervalued.
  • With a capital return of 47.3% and dividend yield of 8.01%, investors can expect a total return of 55.31%.

Woman hand holding credit cards and using smartphone for shopping online with payment on internet banking.

Sitthiphong

Investment Thesis

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Company deals in global money movement and payment services. The company has recently reported its quarterly results and has maintained its revenue levels despite the elevated inflation. I believe it can improve its performance

I am a "Techno-Funda" Analyst with more than 5 years of experience in equity research. With my investment strategies, I have successfully managed to earn alpha returns in equity market and I want to share my investment recommendations with all investors.

