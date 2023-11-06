DNY59

Introduction

Quite suddenly, A Huge Elephant is in our room, and all commentators, all financial media, and all investors (Big Bears, Big Bulls, Small Bears, and Small Bulls) are all blind to start touching the Mammoth on one part of it.

Table 1. Oct & Nov (1, 2, 3): M & T (Sep 29 - Nov 3, 2023) 09/29/23 4,288.05 * * 10/02/23 4,288.39 0.01% P 10/03/23 4,229.45 -1.37% m 10/04/23 4,263.75 0.81% P 10/05/23 4,258.19 -0.13% m 10/06/23 4,308.50 1.18% P 10/09/23 4,335.66 0.63% P 10/10/23 4,358.24 0.52% P 10/11/23 4,376.95 0.43% P 10/12/23 4,349.61 -0.62% m 10/13/23 4,327.78 -0.50% m 10/16/23 4,373.63 1.06% P 10/17/23 4,373.20 -0.01% m 10/18/23 4,314.60 -1.34% m 10/19/23 4,278.00 -0.85% m 10/20/23 4,224.16 -1.26% m 10/23/23 4,217.04 -0.17% m 10/24/23 4,247.68 0.73% P 10/25/23 4,186.77 -1.43% m 10/26/23 4,137.23 -1.18% m 10/27/23 4,117.37 -0.48% m 10/30/23 4,166.82 1.20% P 10/31/23 4,193.80 0.65% P 11/01/23 4,237.86 1.05% P 11/02/23 4,317.86 1.89% P 11/03/23 4,358.34 0.94% P NOTE 1. M&T is Momentums & Trends 2. Data Source: Yahoo Finance 3. P/M: Plus/minus 4. %CH: The Percent Change 5. Author-made Table Click to enlarge

Table 2 Treasury Yield Table DATE 2 YR 5 YR 10 YR 20 YR 30 YR 09/25/23 5.09% 4.62% 4.55% 4.84% 4.67% 09/26/23 5.04% 4.62% 4.56% 4.86% 4.70% 09/27/23 5.10% 4.67% 4.61% 4.91% 4.73% 09/28/23 5.04% 4.62% 4.59% 4.90% 4.71% 09/29/23 5.03% 4.60% 4.59% 4.92% 4.73% 10/02/23 5.12% 4.72% 4.69% 5.00% 4.81% 10/03/23 5.15% 4.80% 4.81% 5.13% 4.95% 10/04/23 5.05% 4.72% 4.73% 5.05% 4.87% 10/05/23 5.03% 4.68% 4.72% 5.06% 4.89% 10/06/23 5.08% 4.75% 4.78% 5.13% 4.95% 10/10/23 4.96% 4.62% 4.66% 5.03% 4.85% 10/11/23 4.99% 4.59% 4.58% 4.92% 4.73% 10/12/23 5.06% 4.69% 4.70% 5.05% 4.86% 10/13/23 5.04% 4.65% 4.63% 4.97% 4.78% 10/16/23 5.09% 4.72% 4.71% 5.06% 4.87% 10/17/23 5.19% 4.86% 4.83% 5.14% 4.94% 10/18/23 5.19% 4.92% 4.91% 5.20% 5.00% 10/19/23 5.14% 4.95% 4.98% 5.30% 5.11% 10/20/23 5.11% 4.88% 4.93% 5.30% 5.90% 10/23/23 5.05% 4.81% 4.85% 5.20% 5.00% 10/24/23 5.12% 4.82% 4.83% 5.16% 4.74% 10/25/23 5.15% 4.93% 4.96% 5.30% 5.09% 10/26/23 5.05% 4.80% 4.85% 5.19% 5.00% 10/27/23 5.03% 4.78% 4.84% 5.21% 5.02% 10/30/23 5.06% 4.82% 4.89% 5.24% 5.05% 10/31/23 5.10% 4.85% 4.93% 5.29% 5.10% 11/01/23 4.96% 4.67% 4.73% 5.10% 4.93% 11/02/23 4.98% 4.64% 4.66% 5.00% 4.81% 11/03/23 4.87% 4.48% 4.52% 4.88% 4.70% NOTE Data Source: The Federal Reserve System Click to enlarge

The above 2 Tables (Table 1 and Table 2) are extremely important clues. We have to contemplate all events, policy actions, and the US and global economy one by one until the normalization process of the distortions is complete.

The GFC (Global Financial Crisis) and the CP (Covid Pandemic)

The GFC in 2007-08 and the CP in 2019-2020 were two entirely unprecedented unique vital events historically: The former occurred due mainly to the default of the US mortgage derivatives, resulting in the global credit system being frozen all of a sudden. The latter started in China and spread to every corner of every country, forcing every government to help people and companies financially and get vaccinated.

3 Unsung Heroes

As of Friday (Nov 3), we feel good about the economy, market cycles, business cycles, inflation, and so forth. 3 major contributors, in my opinion, are 1) The resilient US and global economy (S&P 500, SPY), 2) The revived current Uptrend, and 3) The efficient Fed (Federal Reserve) policy.

3 Players of Fireworks

What was the ammunition for the fireworks on the recent five days on Oct 30 (M), Oct 31 (T, Halloween), Nov 01 (W), Nov 02 (Th), and Nov 03 (F)? 1) Institutional investors (such as Mutual Funds, Banks, Insurances, Endowments, and Pensions), 2) Shorts Sellers, and 3) Individual Investors.

Some Illustrations of Elephant Touches

Touch #1

The Institutional Investors made a Turning Point at 5%

All institutional investors have a very deep capital so they have made money with bonds (with no risk) during the treacherous equity market in 2020-23.

Sam Goldfarb, the WSJ (Wall Street Journal) reporter asserted big bond investors expected the Bond market would hit 5% as a peak. (The WSJ, Nov 2, pp B1, and B11).

Bond Investors have three considerations for that decision:

1) The roll-over risk as time passes. For example, every year their 10-yr T matures, so rolling over 2-yr T makes a loss because of an IC (inverted curve).

2) The rationale of an IC is that a recession was anticipated. Currently, however, the US economy is strong, so no recession is predicted in the foreseeable future.

3) At the end of July, the Bank of Japan decided to lift its capital cap on 10-yr Japan bonds to 1% from 0.5% for US 10-yr T Note.

Touch #2

Shorts Sellers

On Oct 20 (M), the intraday printing (4,132.94) of the S&P 500 plunged by -10.33% from the top on July 27 (4,607.07 intraday). As a result, some aggressive Bear-Trend players took short positions.

On Nov 2 (Th), in the pre-market (before 9:30 ET), the price of Roku (ROKU) skyrocketed. Roku is a communication services company, which is one member of ARK Innovation Group. On Oct 30, my two brokerage accounts picked ROKU, which fell down very much.

I unloaded them with big gains in the early market. Shorts buyback is not entered in the pre-market. Perhaps, a Big Bear shorted ROKU enormously.

ROKU does not pay dividends. In general, the loss of shorts is unlimited theoretically. Shorting dividend-paying stocks is more dangerous because short sellers must pay the dividends.

Touch #3

Individual Uptrend-and-Long-Only Investors

This investing group is very special in terms of discipline, simple operation, patience, and due diligence.

The approach is top to bottom, tracking all macro data and analyzing them. This group and institutional investors are in the bull camp but investing strategies are different. The reason is the size of the capital.

The fun time of Institutional Investors with Bonds is over while the fun time of Individual Investors just started.

Touch #4

Inversion vs. Flattener

In the past 2-3 years, all attention has been on the issue of the inversion of TYC (Treasury Yield Curve). Not much about the issue of flattening of the TYC. The former is bearish, but the latter is bullish.

"The TYC has two sides. One side is a positive side (in terms of term premiums, profits, or earnings), indicating economic growth. The other is a negative side (in terms of time discounts, losses, or costs), indicating inflation and interest rates. There are three players who can influence the TYC. (1) The Fed (Federal Reserve), (2) bond investors globally, and (3) the "OMD" (Open Market Desk of the New York Fed." (From " 10-Year Treasury - Yield Curve, Litmus Test ...", O. Young Kwon Dec 27, 2016)

Back to Table 2.

In my view, the flattening process started Sep 25 when a clear milestone was found. Ponder the last 3 lines: Nov 1, Nov 2, and Nov 3.

During these 3 days, what was finally made was a dramatic normalization of the TYC from the distorted inversion in the last 2-3 years.

Touch #5

Concluding Remarks

Back to Table 1.

Do you see 2 Scars on Oct 19 and Oct 20?

Only 9 days between Oct 23 and Nov 3 have cured 3-years disequilibrium and 2 Scars perfectly, not disturbed by two geopolitical wars. American's most valuable strength lies in the flexibility of the market function and the politically independent central banking.