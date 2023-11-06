EvgeniiAnd

The HSY Investment Thesis Remains Robust

Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is a stock that does not need any introductions, with its eponymous chocolate, Hershey, being a common staple in many household's pantry, without forgetting Reese's and Kit Kat.

The company has also attempted to diversify its offerings, by introducing salty snacks including Pretzels and Popcorn.

However, given how entrenched HSY’s confectionary offerings have been in the US consumers’ minds at 93% by September 2023, it is unsurprising that its North America Confectionery segment remains its top and bottom line driver at $2.45B (+23.1% QoQ/ +9.8% YoY) and $847.46M (+28.9% QoQ/ +19.8% YoY), respectively.

These represent 81.1% (+1.2 points QoQ/ -0.8 YoY) and 90.4% (+1.9 points QoQ/ +0.6 YoY) of its overall net sales and operating incomes by the latest quarter, respectively.

On the one hand, while these numbers may be highly encouraging, it is apparent that the top and bottom line expansions are mostly attributed to HSY's consistent price hikes over the past few years.

Rising Prices For Cocoa & Sugar

Trading Economics & Macro Trends

The price hike is partly attributed to the rising cocoa prices over the past few years, with the commodity's future now priced at a record 45Y high of $3.89K per tonne (+15% MoM/ +55.6% YoY/ +66.9% from 2019 averages of $2.33K).

The same has been observed with sugar, as prices rose to a 10Y record high of $0.2778 per pound (+6.8% MoM/ +46.2% YoY/ +113.6% from FY2019 levels). This is on top of the global supply chain issues and rising labor costs.

Unfortunately, as the management attempts to maintain its profit margins, it is apparent that HSY's sold volume has suffered during the high inflationary environment, as consumers pull back from discretionary spending and increasingly choose cheaper private label confectionaries.

For example, its sold volumes for the North America Confectionery has begun to decline by -3.6% YoY from FQ2’23 onwards as prices rose by +8.4% YoY, with a similar trend happening again in FQ3’23 at -1%/ +11.1% YoY, respectively.

On the other hand, these pricing efforts have already contributed to HSY’s consistent gross margins of 45% (+1.7 points sequentially) and operating margins of 23.3% (+1.4 points sequentially) over the LTM, nearing the FY2019 levels of 45.4% (-0.6 points YoY) and improved from 21.3% (-0.9 points YoY), respectively.

The consistent profitability has also allowed the management to sustain its aggressive expansion thus far, with the company acquiring Amplify Snack Brands for $1.6B in 2017, Pirate Brand for $420M in 2018, Dot’s Pretzel for $1.2B, and Lily’s Sweets for $425M in 2021.

This is on top of the acquisition of two popcorn manufacturing facilities in early 2023, with the management expecting to boost production volumes by +5% by the end of the year.

It is unsurprising that HSY has embarked on these aggressive M&A activities, due to the high growth trend observed in its North America Salty Snacks sales at $345.18M (+26.7% QoQ/ +25.5% YoY) and segment income at $57.38M (+31.1% QoQ/ +28.9% YoY) by the latest quarter, largely attributed to volume growth.

The same has also been reported by the king of convenience food, PepsiCo (PEP), with its Frito-Lay North America segment similarly recording robust top-line at $5.95B (+7% YoY), mostly attributed to pricing actions with stable sales volume.

Most importantly, the HSY management has been able to embark on these growth opportunities while maintaining the health of its balance sheet, with a reasonable net debt level of $3.54B by the latest quarter (inline QoQ/ +20.4% YoY), compared to FY2019 levels of $2.96B (+15.6% YoY).

Moving forward, the management has also highlighted multiple strategies in order to mitigate the rising COGS, though expanded scale manufacturing and productivity investments, while boosting sales through new segment opportunities in gummies and new flavors for legacy confectionaries, amongst others.

Staple 1Y Stock Price

TradingView

We believe that HSY's investment thesis remains robust, temporarily destabilized by the reversing market sentiments surrounding staple stocks, with a similar correction also observed with multiple consumer stocks in the chart above.

While the uncertain macroeconomic outlook continues to pose a growth headwind, especially with the restart of the US federal loan repayment from October onwards, we remain confident about HSY's long-term prospects as one of the market leaders in the confectionary segment.

HSY's Valuations Have Been Overly Corrected Here

HSY Valuations

Seeking Alpha

For now, HSY's FWD P/E valuation of 19.72x has been drastically moderated from its 1Y mean of 24.72x, hyper-pandemic heights of 28.91x, and 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 21.24x.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Tikr Terminal

We believe the selloff is transitory, since HSY is expected to generate a robust top and bottom line expansion at a CAGR of +4.9% and +8.2% through FY2025, though decelerating from its normalized CAGR of +5.8% and +11.6% between FY2016 and FY2022, respectively.

The moderation in its top and bottom line growth is unsurprising, as the inflation peaks and the company is unlikely to drastically hike prices any further.

However, we believe the pain is only temporal, since the HSY management continues to reiterate FY2023 adj EPS growth of +11.5% YoY to approximately $9.49. Combined with its FWD P/E valuation of 19.72x, the stock appears to be trading near its fair value of $187.14.

The upside potential to our long-term price target of $212.58 appears to be excellent as well, based on the consensus FY2025 adj EPS estimates of $10.78.

So, Is HSY Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

HSY 6Y Stock Price

TradingView

On the one hand, HSY is on a free fall from its May 2023 peak of $274.97, with the stock already losing -31.6% of its value while currently retesting its critical support level of $180s.

Based on the stock's lower lows and lower highs over the past six months, we believe that the correction may not be over yet, with it remaining to be seen when bullish support may materialize.

On the other hand, assuming that the HSY stock returns to its normalized 2019 levels of $160s, we may see it offer an expanded forward dividend yield of 2.98%, compared to its 4Y average of 1.90% and sector median of 2.78%.

In addition, its dividend income investment thesis remains safe, based on its TTM Free Cash Flow Yield To Dividend Yield Ratio of 1.84% and Dividend Coverage Ratio of 2.16x, compared to the sector median of 1.65% and 2.03x, respectively.

With an exemplary 5Y Dividend Growth Rate of +9.84% compared to the sector median of +5.25%, and 5.21M of shares retired since FY2019, we also believe that HSY has been a stock that is shareholder friendly.

As a result of its robust dividend story and the US consumer's insatiable appetite for chocolate at 3B kilograms annually, we are cautiously rating the HSY stock as a Buy, preferably at the $160s for an improved margin of safety.

For now, due to its falling knife status, the stock is not suitable for risk averse investors, since it remains to be seen when a reversal in its stock trajectory may occur. Patience may be prudent for now.