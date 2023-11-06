Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hershey: Demand Destruction For Chocolate And Sugar? Nahh

Nov. 06, 2023 9:00 AM ETThe Hershey Company (HSY)PEP2 Comments
Summary

  • With cocoa prices nearing its 45Y high and sugar at its 10Y high, it is unsurprising that HSY has had to hike prices to preserve its profit margins.
  • The hikes have directly contributed to its declining sales volumes during the high inflationary environment, with consumers increasingly choosing private label confectionaries.
  • However, we maintain our optimism that HSY remains well poised for growth, especially given its aggressive M&A activities over the past few years, with salty snacks delivering double-digit growth.
  • Most importantly, the management has been able to embark on these growth opportunities, while maintaining the health of its balance sheet and sustainably increasing its dividend payouts.
  • Due to its falling knife status, investors may want to observe the HSY stock's movement a little longer and only add at $160s if bullish support materializes.
The HSY Investment Thesis Remains Robust

Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is a stock that does not need any introductions, with its eponymous chocolate, Hershey, being a common staple in many household's pantry, without forgetting Reese's and Kit Kat.

The company has

This article was written by

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

s
southbuckeye
Today, 9:57 AM
Comments (2.43K)
People talk about how stocks like HSY may be impacted by appetite curbing drugs. Another factor, hardly mentioned, is that some of HSY's chocolate contains lead. Some other competitors' products do not. HSY needs to address this by sourcing chocolate from places without lead in their chocolate. If they don't, it may be a growing problem for them.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:22 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.91K)
WOW! 4 articles on HSY in the past day. Your cautionary view is more in sync with my own. Here is the comment that I posted on the article by revered analyst Leo Nelissen yesterday:

"There's absolutely nothing wrong with investing in HSY for a decent dividend and reasonable appreciation potential. However, when I did a deep dive into HSY recently and compared it to KHC and CAG I chose to buy a large position in KHC and a smaller position in CAG because they each pay a materially higher dividend and more importantly because HSY trades at Enterprise Value/EBITDA and Price/Cash Flow ratios that are 50% higher than those of KHC and CAG, making KHC and CAG cheaper by comparison if you believe in the predictive ability of those two ratios, which I certainly do.
In the past month (or so) since I bought KHC and CAG, they each rose in price while HSY declined in price. If HSY were to continue to decline in price on a comparative basis, ultimately it would be a toss up among the three. But not quite yet."
