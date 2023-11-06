Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 06, 2023
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:MITSY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kenichi Hori - President and Chief Executive Officer

Masao Kurihara - General Manager of Global Controller Division

Conference Call Participants

Kenichi Hori

Good morning, I'm Kenichi Hori, CEO. Thank you for joining us today. I will begin with an overview of the First Half Operating Results and the Full-Year Forecast. And I will then hand over to Masao Kurihara, General Manager of the Global Controller Division, who will speak on this in more detail.

During the first half, the overall global economy continued to slow. Even in such an environment, Mitsui has been able to generate earnings exceeding the figures laid out in our business plan, that we announced in May, through our global business portfolio that spans across a wide range of industries.

I will now summarize our operating results for the first half of this fiscal year. Core operating cash flow COCF decreased by JPY136.4 billion year-on-year to JPY475.1 billion, and profit decreased by JPY82.8 billion to JPY456.3 billion, however both made solid progress against the business plan.

In light of this progress, we revised up the full-year forecast. Compared to the business plan, we have increased our forecast for COCF by JPY90 billion to JPY960 billion and profit by JPY60 billion to JPY940 billion.

Furthermore, as we were able to reconfirm the robustness in our cash flow which was enhanced through the previous Medium-term Management Plan MTMP, we have raised the full-year dividend by JPY20 per share to JPY170, which will be the new minimum level during the current MTMP, ending in fiscal year March 2026. In addition, as we made progress with several asset sales, including a large-scale one, we have decided to implement additional share repurchases of up to JPY50 billion.

