Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The 1-Minute Market Report November 6, 2023

Nov. 06, 2023 8:00 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, BAUG, BJUL, BJUN, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BUFF, CATH, CSTNL, EFIV, EPS, FTA, HIBL, HIBS, IVE, KNG, NOBL, NVQ, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PJAN, PJUN, PUTW, QDIV, QVML, RPG, RPV, RSP, RWL, RYARX, RSPT, SDS, SH, SNPE, SPDN, SPDV, SPGP, SPHB, SPHD, SPHQ, SPLG, VFINX, VOO, VOOG, VOOV, VXZ, XLG, XRLV, XVV, XYLD, XYLG, ARKG, ARKW, ARKF, MSOS, ITB, KRE, XBI, PRNT, BLOK, BOTZ, USO, DBMF, DBC, GLD, GLTR, PALL, UTWO, SIVR, KRBN, IEI, EGHT, ATO, AGYS, CUBI, OMI, OUT, OPI, GVA, SDGR, HRMY, PAYC, B, FOXF, ALGN, ASTE, VICR, PCTY, OMCL, SNBR, MD
Erik Conley profile picture
Erik Conley
10.45K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 was up 5.9% for the week, and is just 5.0% below the 2023 high watermark.
  • The best performer last week was Blockchain, as Bitcoin continues to gain upward momentum.
  • After several weeks of narrowing market participation, it now looks like leadership is beginning to broaden again.

Best time for investment. Hourglass, financial charts and calculator.

Evkaz/iStock via Getty Images

Originally posted on November 5, 2023

In this weekly market report, we look at the various asset classes, sectors, equity categories, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that moved the market higher and the market segments that defied the trend by moving lower.

This article was written by

Erik Conley profile picture
Erik Conley
10.45K Followers
Trader, analyst & portfolio manager, from 1975 - 2001. Former head of equity trading at Northern Trust Co. in Chicago. Now a private investor, founder of a nonprofit investor advocacy firm, and private investing coach. It gives me great satisfaction to teach retail investors the same skills and strategies that I used with my high net worth clients as a private wealth manager. It may be a cliche, but giving something back to the community is more rewarding to me than helping very rich people get even richer.

Recommended For You

Comments

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.