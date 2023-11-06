Best Value Idea Competition: The Winners
Summary
- Seeking Alpha is pleased to announce the winners of our recent Best Value Idea Competition.
- We received nearly 130 eligible articles.
- Stay tuned for details about upcoming competitions.
In October, Seeking Alpha invited analysts to participate in a Best Value Idea competition. Over the past month, we received nearly 130 submissions. Here's a look at all of the winners as determined by the judging editors:
1) Yiping Wang – Willis Lease Finance Corporation: Significantly Undervalued Assets And Strong Industry Tailwinds
2) No Called Strikes Investing - Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Value In The Biotech Space
3) Roberts Berzins, CFA - Clearway Energy: Misunderstood By The Market With 75% Return Potential
We selected the winners that provided an actionable and well-supported thesis with a focus on independent insights.
First place receives an award of $1,000, second place receives an award of $750 and third place receives an award of $500. All winners will also have their articles featured for our PRO subscribers.
Thank you to everyone who participated - we certainly enjoyed reading your submissions. For those who didn't place, don't worry, we’ll post another competition in the near future. Stay tuned for more details.
This article was written by
Comments