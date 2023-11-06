Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Best Value Idea Competition: The Winners

Nov. 06, 2023 3:00 PM ET
Summary

  • Seeking Alpha is pleased to announce the winners of our recent Best Value Idea Competition.
  • We received nearly 130 eligible articles.
  • Stay tuned for details about upcoming competitions.

In October, Seeking Alpha invited analysts to participate in a Best Value Idea competition. Over the past month, we received nearly 130 submissions. Here's a look at all of the winners as determined by the judging editors:

1) Yiping WangWillis Lease Finance Corporation: Significantly Undervalued Assets And Strong Industry Tailwinds

2) No Called Strikes Investing - Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Value In The Biotech Space

3) Roberts Berzins, CFA - Clearway Energy: Misunderstood By The Market With 75% Return Potential

We selected the winners that provided an actionable and well-supported thesis with a focus on independent insights.

First place receives an award of $1,000, second place receives an award of $750 and third place receives an award of $500. All winners will also have their articles featured for our PRO subscribers.

Thank you to everyone who participated - we certainly enjoyed reading your submissions. For those who didn't place, don't worry, we’ll post another competition in the near future. Stay tuned for more details.

