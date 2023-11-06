TebNad

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has just reported its Q3 results as Seeking Alpha has covered here. GAAP EPS beat missed by a massive margin while revenue missed by a much smaller margin. Pre-market moves after earnings can be fickle and the stock was down nearly 10% at one point but has since recovered a little to be down just 5% as of this writing.

What did the market not like about this DISH report? Is there anything to like at all? Let's review the latest edition of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.

The Good

This section is going to challenge me as a writer and an optimist because almost everything I see in the report is in the wrong direction. But let's try.

Pay-TV's Average Revenue Per User [ARPU] has been trending up every single quarter at least dating back to Q4 2021. This can be a double-edged sword though as ARPU can go up in both scenarios when a company is losing users and when a company is gaining users. The reason I am listing it as a positive here is that while DISH is losing subscribers (covered below), the ones who end up staying may end up being more profitable (margin), should the company execute with discipline.

Pay-TV ARPU (ir.dish.com)

After reaching nearly 2% in Q1 2023, DISH TV's churn rate returned to its median level over the last two years at 1.50% to 1.60%. Being desperate to find good news in a sea of bad (covered below), I find it reasonable that the Wireless churn rate is at its lowest point in the last two years at 4.21%, down from nearly 5% at the end of Q4 2021.

Sling TV net additions returned to the (mildly) positive territory after reporting three consecutive negative quarters.

The Bad and The Ugly

Subscribers declined in every reported category: 64,000 Pay-TV subscribers lost in Q3 2023 compared to 30,000 gain in Q3 2022. 225,000 wireless subscribers lost in Q3 2023 compared to 1,000 gain in Q3 2022. More worryingly, at the end of Q3 2023, DISH had its lowest subscriber count in both Pay-TV and DISH TV dating back to at least Q4 2021. DISH TV has been declining QoQ at least since Q4 2021 except for a minor uptick in Q3 2022, Pay-TV has also been showing QoQ decline.



Pay-TV And DISH TV (about.dish.com)

DISH was expected to report a GAAP EPS of 4 cents but ended up reporting a loss of 26 cents/share. That's a mind-boggling miss for a fairly established company. Revenue also missed, but by a smaller margin, coming in at $3.70 billion when the expectation was $3.82 billion.

Q3 2023 marks the 8th time in the last 9 quarters that DISH missed revenue estimates. Although the misses have been by a small margin, they speak about the company's inability to sell beyond the minimal level it has become accustomed to.

DISH Revenue Surprise (Seekingalpha.com)

Cash and equivalents have fallen by more than 50% since the beginning of the year. And just as one might expect with a struggling company burning through cash, DISH also has a massive debt load, so much that it paid $10 million in Q3 2023 towards interest expense on debt. This amount more than doubled YoY in Q3 and is up 80% YoY for the first 9 months of the year. These are some extremely worrying numbers. There are many more such numbers in the report, but I believe readers will likely understand that this DISH is not tasting all that good after Q3.

Assets (ir.dish.com) Interest Expense (ir.dish.com)

Finally, from a technical perspective, the stock is way below its 100- and 200-Day moving averages. The fact that the 200-Day moving average is more than 50% away from the current market price clearly suggests that the base is shifting much lower. I don't think the Q3 report did the stock any favor in reversing the trend.

DISH Moving Avgs (barchart.com)

Conclusion

I agree with this article's assessment that the only two positive catalysts for this stock are totally out of its control. According to Seeking Alpha, DISH has a 25% short interest and the company has also been the subject of a takeover rumor after agreeing with Amazon.com (AMZN) to sell wireless services on its platform. Neither one are fundamental reason to invest in any stock.

I summarize my recommendation to readers as below:

If you don't have a position in the stock, now is not the time to get in, despite a 60% fall YTD. Nothing in Q3 suggests DISH Network Corporation is turning around any time soon.

If you are sitting on a big loss and are in need of taking some strategic tax losses for the year, you may not find better stocks to sell. If you don't need to take losses for tax purposes, then staying through the pain here makes sense as potential suitors are likely to come in earlier in the year (2024) when new acquisition budgets come into play.

I find it unlikely that anyone is sitting on gains in this stock given its decline over any meaningful stretch of time (10 years all the way down to 1 month according to Seeking Alpha chart below). But if you are, count your blessings and stay put for now.