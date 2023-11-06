Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DISH Network Q3: So Bad That I May Cry

Tradevestor
Summary

  • DISH Network Corporation's Q3 results showed a massive miss in GAAP EPS and a smaller miss in revenue.
  • The company's subscriber count declined in all reported categories, reaching its lowest point since at least Q4 2021.
  • DISH's cash and equivalents have fallen by over 50% since the beginning of the year, and the stock is below its moving averages.
  • Q3 offered nothing to tell me that a DISH turnaround is in the works.

Satelite Dishes

TebNad

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has just reported its Q3 results as Seeking Alpha has covered here. GAAP EPS beat missed by a massive margin while revenue missed by a much smaller margin. Pre-market moves after earnings can

Tradevestor
Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Mr Nobodi
Today, 9:23 AM
DISH is merging with SATS. No company is going to be buying DISH before that merger.

SATS is profitable and has a decent balance sheet. The merger gives DISH a lifeline. But they still badly need more cash to compete in wireless. The spectrum they are expected to be buying from T-Mobile is a serious headwind.
deadhead213
Today, 9:20 AM
There is still a ray of hope with $dish, albeit, it needs some bug money behind them to succeed
Paul Franke
Today, 8:55 AM
Thanks for the shout-out.
Tradevestor
Today, 9:03 AM
@Paul Franke You are welcome
Manzanita Research
Today, 8:52 AM
I have a few high yield bond ETFs where $DISH bonds are in the top 10 holdings. Those are $IBHD and $IBHF the position sizes are both under 3% of total NAV but I'm wondering how likely Dish will default on their bonds and my ETFs will take a (small) hit.
Tradevestor
Today, 8:54 AM
@Manzanita Research Shouldn't be material, by definition given the allocation. But I don't expect a default yet.
