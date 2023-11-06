Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla Is No Longer A Growth Stock

Nov. 06, 2023 9:05 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)12 Comments
Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
2.84K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. Q3 2023 earnings disappointed investors and analysts, with sales and EPS below estimates.
  • Operating profit margin, gross profit, and adjusted EBITDA margins have been falling for several quarters.
  • Demand for EVs is not growing despite discounts, and the Cybertruck announcement may take even longer to generate positive cash flows.
  • The company has ample liquidity reserves.
  • Tesla is ridiculously overvalued, given the fact the company is no longer a growth star.

Man inserts a power cord into an electric car for charging in the nature

SimonSkafar

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has recently reported its Q3 2023 earnings results. These disappointed many investors and market analysts because both the electric vehicle ("EV") maker's sales and EPS were below estimates. The net profit was also substantially lower compared

This article was written by

Anna Sokolidou
Anna Sokolidou
2.84K Followers
A research analyst and a freelance writer looking for value investment opportunities. I have several years of investing experience. I am mostly interested in writing about bargain stocks of large companies. My interest is not limited to American companies but extends to firms operating in other countries but listed on US stock exchanges.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (12)

GrigolliF1 profile picture
GrigolliF1
Today, 9:54 AM
Premium
Comments (6)
shhh, Don´t mess with the Culties bubble, we need them to expand that bubble again, until next dose of reality hits again (earnings results) So shorts can cash in again, in between reality hits, let them pump the stock up with dreams and fantasies "Not a car company, FSD, Brand, Musk the genius, etc." Let them think Financial market are like Politics bubbles, where reality has no bearings.
Gordonr profile picture
Gordonr
Today, 9:52 AM
Comments (8.53K)
Not a growth stock???
Up 106 percent YTD!!!
Critical Scenarios profile picture
Critical Scenarios
Today, 9:45 AM
Premium
Comments (269)
Excellent article. Still too bullish. Tesla has collapsing and average to below average operating margins with no major growth drivers on the near term. The CT even if it gets to run rate of 250k late in 2025 will not provide significant growth. The M3 refresh is not looking like a major boost either. To grow Tesla will have to continue cut price which means more margin erosion and little no revenue growth. BYD will pass Tesla in BEVs this Q. They already have.
M
Mitchdeg
Today, 9:41 AM
Comments (48)
« Tesla is no longer a growth stock »

Poor you, you really understand nothing…
Rolv Heggenhougen profile picture
Rolv Heggenhougen
Today, 9:39 AM
Comments (11)
This will not age well
e
easyxpress
Today, 9:30 AM
Comments (263)
What does it mean by no longer a growth stock? Is this author suggesting TSLA's stock price will not go up (around $220 currently) for the next 5 years or 10 or forever? The author seems trying to project one quarter of TSLA's performance to something that needs to be defined further. So it makes no sense to me whatsoever. Instead of tossing this article to the trash bin, I'll save it and dig it up sometimes in the future, for the educational purpose and/or laugh at its silliness.
b
bbeltkyle89
Today, 9:43 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.68K)
I think the author assumed their readers know what growth stock means. But your reply indicates otherwise. Margins have been decreasing for 6 quarters and volume has flattened over the last 4 quarters.
T
TeslaTruth
Today, 9:18 AM
Comments (50)
“and the fact Tesla is far too focused on electric vehicles.”, no, everyone else is too focused on them being an EV automaker when they are so much more than that.
Tdot profile picture
Tdot
Today, 9:46 AM
Comments (33.19K)
What percentage of Tesla's revenues and earnings are "so much more" than "being an EV automaker"?
marcelomnet profile picture
marcelomnet
Today, 9:13 AM
Premium
Comments (14)
Every time I glimpse an article like this, I buy more TSLA.
naamone profile picture
naamone
Today, 9:50 AM
Investing Group
Comments (4)
@marcelomnet Thank you!!
c
christhebeast
Today, 9:11 AM
Premium
Comments (35)
Not worth to read
