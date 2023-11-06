Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NVDY: Attractive Yield And Easily Hedged

Blake Downer profile picture
Blake Downer
1.48K Followers

Summary

  • YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF generates yield through a synthetic covered call strategy, gaining exposure to Nvidia Corporation through options and then selling calls against that position.
  • They sell calls that are 5-15% out of the money which allows them to also capture some upside when their underlying gains in valuation.
  • The strategy is expected to experience long-term NAV erosion on most tickers, but Nvidia's performance has so far allowed this NVDY ETF to avoid most of the NAV erosion.
  • NVDY can be paired with an inversely correlated asset to produce a low volatility couple.
  • I currently rate the NVDY ETF as a Buy.

Businessman analyzing crypto currency market graphs

bymuratdeniz

Thesis

I am currently researching potential targets for use in a low variance portfolio. I plan on designing something I would be comfortable running with reasonable amounts of margin. So far, I am finding Yieldmax's covered call exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") particularly attractive because

This article was written by

Blake Downer profile picture
Blake Downer
1.48K Followers
I am an Electromechanical Engineer. I have six degrees and teach Circuit Analysis for a living. I have been paying attention to markets since the late 1990's. I began taking classes on economics when I was 15, and was a business and economics major my freshman year. If I hadn't fallen in love with the Engineering classes I was taking as electives, I would probably have followed up on my dream of running my own small business.I am a value investor and have studied the greats (Benjamin Graham, Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, Peter Lynch, ect), but my personal investing style is most closely aligned with Mohnish Pabrai. Because I have been obsessed with strategy games and Game Theory since childhood, I tend to evaluate companies based on the quality and number of edges they have collected vs their peers, and how well I expect their strategy to perform in the everchanging meta. I am drawn to innovation, typically have a long timeframe outlook, and am always hunting for potential multibaggers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

thumb.ai profile picture
thumb.ai
Today, 11:05 AM
Comments (3.65K)
How long do you expect NVDA trading to provide this opportunity for NVDY?

I ask because while Apple is long term, and Tesla at least medium term, to me the NVDA trading excitement seems shorter term? Still a big successful company but the frenzy part for AI hardware is probably over in 2025.

Thanks for this series of articles. I am not a knowledgeable options trader and the details you provide are super interesting to me.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NVDY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on NVDY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.