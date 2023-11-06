NVDY: Attractive Yield And Easily Hedged

bymuratdeniz

Thesis

I am currently researching potential targets for use in a low variance portfolio. I plan on designing something I would be comfortable running with reasonable amounts of margin. So far, I am finding Yieldmax's covered call exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") particularly attractive because their strategy for generating yield is simple enough that understanding the mechanics behind it allows for hedging.

This is an update to my previous article on NVDY. In this article, I am going to cover the possibility of hedging NVDY through options and also coupling a long position in the YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY) with a short position in the GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) to form a low volatility couple. After reviewing the mechanics behind how it generates its yield, I currently rate NVDY as a Buy.

Fund Background

NVDY uses a synthetic covered call strategy, gaining exposure to Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) through options and then selling calls against that position. Unlike many other covered call strategies, Yieldmax funds employ a strategy where they sell calls which are 5-15% out of the money. This means they are also able to capture a portion of gains the underlying experiences. NVDY first began trading in May of 2023, and charges a 0.99% gross expense ratio.

Holdings

The fund uses options to gain exposure to NVDA. They set themselves up to be long a call and short a put at the same strike to form what is commonly referred to as a synthetic long position. If you look to the listed holdings below, you will see that they are currently long calls with strikes at $450, and are short puts with strikes at $450.01.

They then sell calls against this synthetic long position. The premium is passed on to NVDY shareholders in their monthly distribution. These holdings are updated frequently as calls are rolled or allowed to expire and new ones opened to replace them. They are currently selling calls with a strike of $450 which expire on 11/10/23. This strategy requires one to hold a large amount of capital to act as a cushion against margin calls. All of the Yieldmax funds chose to hold most of this cash in the form of treasuries.

Distribution History

NVDY has only had 5 distributions so far. Their sum is $4.1241 and they have an average payout of $0.82482 per share. Extrapolating that out for a full year gives us an annual estimate of $9.89784. Because it is derived from the premium collected, the magnitude of each distribution will vary with the implied volatility of NVDA's options market.

Comparing my estimate for NVDY's current annual distributions of $9.89784 per share to today's closing price of $21.44 per share produces an estimate for annual yield of 46.17%.

Performance

On shorter timeframes, the NVDY is highly correlated with NVDA. Over the last month, NVDA has returned to its old price from a month ago, while NVDY is down 4.46%.

Over the last three months, NVDA is up 1.58% and NVDY is down 5.97%.

Over the last six months, NVDA is up 57.53% and NVDY is up 8.01%.

We can clearly see the long-term effects of using a covered call strategy has forced NVDY to miss out on a significant portion of NVDA's gains. The black boxes below show monthly distributions. The red box shows an instance where NVDA went past the strike price of the calls NVDY sold.

Because the cash flow is derived from selling premium, the distributions do not contribute to long-term NAV erosion. However, anytime NVDA experiences especially violent moves, NVDY will be left behind. Because NVDY also participates in bearish moves of their underlying, the expectation is that NVDY will lose value over longer timeframes.

Since inception, shares of NVDY are up by 7.68%. On a total return basis, NVDY is up by 28.92%.

Mitigating NAV Erosion Through Options

Before talking about option strategies, I should note that several variables go into calculating the value of an option and the rate of change of those individual variables also vary. Investors and traders who are new to options often misunderstand their nonlinear behavior and find themselves losing money as a result.

Fortunately, YieldMax funds select extremely popular tickers with options markets which are typically quite liquid. So while the funds themselves may have options markets with wide spreads and a long wait time for fills, their underlying holdings don't usually suffer from those problems.

One can generate cash flow by selling covered calls against their NVDY position. This has the potential to outpace the management fees and also help mitigate some of the NAV erosion. I should note that one can lower their chances of getting exercised by intentionally choosing to sell calls with strikes that are above the maximum expected move NVDY might experience as a result of the calls it sells on NVDA.

One could also purchase NVDY puts with strikes above the current share price. By removing the positions delta exposure to the downside, capital can be preserved. Unfortunately, this is typically rather expensive, so one could also form an options collar by selling calls at even higher strikes to help pay for it. The remaining cost to enter is likely going to come from the distributions. While this method preserves initial capital, if the cost of buying the puts or setting up collars to protect that capital exceeds the yield, it loses money.

Now, switching to options on NVDA. In order to ensure that we don't miss out on NVDA's gains during violent rallies, we can purchase calls with the same expirations and strikes that Yieldmax sold at. Because this is where the yield originates, doing this on parity with NVDY should effectively cancel out the distributions. Instead, one can chose to buy calls which are above the strikes of the calls which were sold; this should be able to harvest some of the gains that NVDA misses out on, yet will probably have to be paid for from NVDY's distributions.

We can chose to operate on a different timeframe than YieldMax does. A small portion of each distributions can be put into far out of the money NVDA calls with much further out expirations. When NVDA climbs past the strikes NVDY sold, the calls you bought can be closed and converted into more NVDY shares.

Because we are trying to mitigate risk from NVDA going up violently, we can also choose to buy NVDA call options with several months of time on them and roll once a month. Any time NVDA spends the month going up, we get to roll for a profit and buy more shares of NVDY with the difference. When it spends the month going down, we would likely have to pay a portion of the roll costs out of that months distribution. This causes exposure to a drain on capital from theta erosion but removes the threat of NVDY being repeatedly left behind every time NVDA experiences a violent rally.

One could choose to spend a portion of each distribution on being long out of the money straddles and strangles on NVDA. The idea with these straddles and strangles would be to keep them cheap and eat small losses most months, but receive large gains from rolling after significant moves. These gains can be moved into more NVDY shares.

Mitigating Erosion Through DRIP Control

Unlike many other covered call strategies, NVDY has so far managed to avoid most of the NAV erosion some of the others have experienced. Several months ago I was estimating that the 5-15% out-of-the-money covered call strategy the funds all use would result in an annual NAV erosion of about 25%. While some of the funds have underperformed this estimate, NVDY has out-performed it by a significant margin. If my estimate of 25% for average annual erosion were true, then the long-term value of the position can be maintained by dripping a little over half of the distributions back into more NVDY shares. With NVDA experiencing significant bullishness over last year, averaging down to maintain yield hasn't been needed yet. I should also note that manually reinvesting at lows has the potential to produce better yield on cost than having them automatically reinvested for you.

Mitigating Volatility Through Hedging

We can take on an inversely correlated asset to form a low variance couple. I am going to look at coupling the NVDY position with a leveraged ETF so the hedge does not need to be very large to achieve inverse performance. By choosing to short a bullish leveraged ETF, its NAV erosion will work in our favor. The behavior of leveraged ETFs over longer timeframes has caught enough investors off guard that both FINRA and the SEC have issued warnings about their NAV erosion.

Because I want to short a bullish ETF, I am looking at the GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF. Over the last month, NVDY is down 2.37% while NVDL is up 3.56%.

Over the last 6 months, NVDY is up 7.68% while NVDL is up 88.38%.

Over the last year, NVDY is up 7.68% while NVDL is up 235.89%.

Using data from Fintel.io, and averaging the values from the "Latest" column, NVDL's average annual cost to borrow fees come to 8.648%. Typically, with values this high, shares are also hard to borrow. When deciding if hedging volatility through shorting NVDL is right for you, make sure to review your brokers fees. If they are too large, the hedge may be considered unattractive.

My minimum variance calculator is showing that if one shorts NVDL by $559.92 for every $1000 they are long in NVDY, the couple achieves a variance of 0.431835.

The Couple

The weighting of couple will fall out of sync and must be rebalanced regularly. Less experienced participants may instead prefer to rebalance on a schedule. More experienced participants may feel comfortable enough in their abilities to rebalance at perceived tops and bottoms. This has the potential to produce larger returns than rebalancing on a fixed schedule.

The hedge needs a hedge of its own. The value of the couple should be fairly stable except when NVDA goes above the strikes for the calls NVDY sold. Under this circumstance, NVDY will not go up in value significantly, yet NVDL will. The short position on NVDL will lose more value than NVDY is capable of gaining.

To mitigate this, I am looking at purchasing calls on NVDA. This is similar to my thoughts about hedging the NAV decay with out of the money NVDA calls with several months of time on them. One should be able to keep the coupled position protected by rolling their calls every month or so. If one choses calls with plenty of time on them, the rate of theta decay should be fairly low. Instead of protecting the primary position, this hedge-for-the-hedge only needs to protect the short NVDL position, so it doesn't need to be large.

Risks

NVDA currently pays a dividend of 0.04%, using their forward P/E of 46.91x, and their long term EPS CAGR of 33.34%, I calculated a PEGY ratio of 1.405x. NVDY's underlying is currently trading at a valuation that is roughly 40.5% above what I consider to be its intrinsic value. The microprocessor industry is cyclical and Nvidia faces periods of feast and famine. I have to believe it will experience a significant valuation decline at some point in the future.

Because the couple will need to be rebalanced, anyone attempting to try this out for themselves should build their own calculator in Excel. It is always possible the calculation is incorrect, or that the weighting falls out of sync more quickly than expected.

Although the plan is to take on appropriate options and inverse positions to minimize risk, never underestimate human error's ability to step in and mess up your plans. One can be stuck with poor fills on the options, or select sub-par strikes and expirations, or misunderstand their nonlinear behavior. One also must worry about miscalculating the weighting, or find that the borrow fees on the short position rise when you aren't paying attention. The couple may fall out of sync more quickly than expected. If the volatility hedge is not correctly hedged, the coupled position may suffer losses. Anytime one tries out a new strategy, it is wise to get comfortable by paper trading it before trying it out with real money.

Please fully understand all of the risks of trading options before trading them and paper trade before placing real trades.

Catalysts

Because NVDY sells calls a week or more out which are 5 to 15% out of the money, if NVDA were to steadily grind upward at a relatively calm pace, it should carry NVDY with it. One could easily choose to over hedge with the options. Instead of trying to maintain value while paying the highest dividend possible, one could try to maximize gains from the volatility of the underlying by diverting more than what is necessary into options strategies designed to profit from that volatility.

Rebalancing produces incremental benefits from repeatedly selling whichever side of the couple is overvalued to move into the undervalued one. As I mentioned above, if a person were experienced enough at perceiving tops and bottoms, the gains from rebalancing could be improved.

Because the yield is so high, manually reinvesting dividends at perceived lows has the potential to produce significantly better yield-on-cost than having them automatically reinvested.

Conclusions

I feel like I am still another month or two from collecting enough high-quality targets to begin running low volatility couples in a model portfolio. I plan on paper trading this portfolio for several months before trying it out with real money. I keep coming back to NVDY and other Yieldmax funds because their mechanics are simple enough that they present me with several viable options strategies. They are also typically chosen on companies that are popular enough that they have their own single-ticker leveraged ETFs. If the borrowing fees on NVDL end up making the volatility hedge unattractive, it can still be hedged through an options collar. So far, NVDY and their YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) are the two most attractive of the group.