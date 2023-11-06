Devrimb/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) is about to report its Q3 results on Thursday after hours. Here, I'll describe the bull case for SoundHound, while also putting forth why I'm bearish on this stock and believe that investors would do well to avoid this name.

Succinctly put, I believe that this company is overhyped and hasn't figured out how to position itself as an economically viable enterprise. In the worst case, I suspect that 18 months from now, in 2025, SoundHound could be forced to raise fresh capital in a high-interest rate environment.

Quick Recap

In my previous analysis, I said,

The voice AI technology company is riding a tide that raises all boats, but all this clamor for AI has left SoundHound AI, Inc. overpriced relative to what it offers investors. I recommend that investors avoid this name.

Today, as we head into SoundHound's earnings, I stand by that statement.

SoundHound's Near-Term Prospects

First I'll describe the bull case before noting the bear case facing SoundHound.

SoundHound focuses on making technology that can understand and respond to human speech, just like people do when they talk to each other. They have created an advanced AI platform that enables businesses to create products that can be interacted with using natural speech. Their technology allows users to have more natural and productive interactions with various products and services, including cars, TVs, and other IoT devices, by using voice commands. SoundHound's platform can understand complex and specific queries, enabling users to ask detailed questions and give specific instructions.

Their technology is used by various companies globally, including big names like Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Pandora, Snap, VIZIO, Square, Toast, Oracle, KIA, and Stellantis.

SOUN presentation SOUN presentation

SoundHound's platform allows developers to leverage their Voice AI technology and a library of over 100 content domains, including weather, sports, points of interest, and more. They have also developed innovative technology that enables them to understand speech in real-time and process complex queries efficiently.

The company has a vision of enabling billions of devices worldwide with their technology, providing innovative and monetization opportunities for the product creators who integrate their platform. They aim to make computers better than humans in understanding language, making the world a more efficient and better place.

Revenue Growth Rates For Q4 Need to Be Upwards Revised

SOUN revenue growth rates

SoundHound's Q3 results are not expected to be particularly strong. This is a fact since Q3 of last year was so impressively strong. Perhaps Q3 comes in at around the mid-teens growth rates.

Consequently, everything boils down to SoundHound's Q4 guidance. If SoundHound maintains its guidance since the start of the year, this would imply that SoundHound's Q4 revenue growth rates would be up a whopping 85% y/y, so that for 2023 as a whole it would match its guidance of approximately 45% CAGR.

Therefore, the overarching consideration here once again boils down to this. Suppose SoundHound matches the guidance that it had already provided earlier in 2023. In that case, this means that despite all the chanting and clamor for AI as a technology-changing prospect, SoundHound hasn't seen any increase in business relative to its expectations at the start of 2023.

Furthermore, as a corollary to that thesis, this would imply that 2024's revenue growth rates would probably not see any meaningful pick-up either. Put another way, investors would have been caught up and overbidding for a stock that got ahead of its underlying fundamentals.

This Did Not Matter, Before. It Does Now

10-Q SEC Filing SoundHound

What we are talking about here is a business that is improving its underlying profitability at a rapid clip. And that's great. But at the same time, keep in mind that SoundHound's revenues are rather paltry too.

Even if Q3 ends up delivering about negative $10 million against $12 million of revenues, it means that for every $1 of revenue, this business has $1 of losses. That's not a viable business model in a high-interest-rate environment.

Furthermore, this would reinforce my thesis that SoundHound is about to burn through approximately $50 million of free cash flow in 2023. Accordingly, this would imply that SoundHound would exit 2023 with a net cash position of $35 million on its balance sheet. And that this cash burn run rate, SoundHound would need to raise some more cash in the next 18 months from now.

Again, these pesky contemplations didn't matter before, when interest rates were close to 0%. But now, in this ''higher for longer'' interest rate environment, raising capital is just so challenging. Indeed, raising capital at anything less than 7% rates seems an impossible task.

My Thoughts on Valuation

From my perspective, until I see that the SoundHound is coming close to being an economically viable enterprise, I consider it not worthy of my capital.

Data by YCharts

For many investors, having to pay 9x forward sales for a rapidly growing business can be considered a bargain opportunity. Particularly since it's growing so rapidly.

However, I believe that growth for growth's sake should not be rewarded with such a high multiple.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, despite SoundHound's focus on developing advanced AI technology, its current positioning in the market appears to be overhyped and financially precarious.

With a business model that may not be economically viable, the company's profitability remains a concern, especially considering the potential need for raising fresh capital in a high-interest rate environment within the next 18 months.

While their technological advancements are commendable, the company's current revenue growth rates and profitability metrics suggest a considerable overvaluation, making it advisable for investors to avoid this stock.