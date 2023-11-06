AMD: The AI Hype Should Fizzle Out
Summary
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Q3 earnings were supported by increased demand for its chips due to the hype around artificial intelligence and Nvidia's supply shortage.
- The company has a strong technology positioning with new datacenter AI accelerators and solutions, as well as leadership in its Zen processors.
- Financially, AMD saw modest growth and improved margins, but its EPS remains weak and it needs to justify its valuation for worthwhile investment.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) recently reported Q3 earnings where the company was supported by the increased hype around artificial intelligence along with demand for its chips as Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) runs short. The company does have an impressive portfolio of assets. However, as we'll see throughout this article, it needs to also justify its valuation to make itself a worthwhile investment.
AMD Technology Positioning
The company has an impressive portfolio of assets, and it's continued to develop numerous more assets.
The company has built new datacenter AI accelerators and solutions that are in incredibly high demand. The company has also focused on the core of assets, with the first x86 CPU with an integrated AI asset and continued leadership with its Zen processors. The company's technology positioning is strong across the board, with the company benefiting from its ties to Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) aka TSMC.
AMD Financial Performance
Financially, the company saw modest growth YoY of just 4%, with global slowdowns hurting it more than AI growth.
The company earned $5.8 billion in revenue, however, supported by demand for higher margin datacenter assets, its margin improved to 47%. Operating expenses were slightly higher, but gross profit was a strong $2.7 billion. AMD's historic peak margins have been well below Intel's peak margins, which means there is perhaps a growth opportunity here.
The company's EPS still remain incredibly weak versus operating expenses, with EPS at $0.18 / share. That means the company's annualized EPS is well within the triple digits.
AMD Balance Sheet
The company continues to maintain a robust balance sheet, which is a plus, especially because its use of TSMC means it has a low-capital model.
The company has $5.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents, up 8% YoY, but accounts receivable have roughly made up the different in growth. Inventories remain strong and the company's total debt remains flat. The company's net cash is just a hair over $3 billion, showing a strong positive cash position that it can use to continue its operations.
AMD Outlook
The company's outlook is for continued strength in its portfolio.
The company expects $6.1 billion in revenue, with strong gross margins of almost 52%. The company's revenue has increased by 9% YoY and 5% QoQ, respectable revenue increase, but also showing the minimal impact of the current hype around artificial intelligence. The company has a modest tax rate and $1.7 billion in operating expenses, with 1.63 billion shares outstanding.
At the end of the day, while the numbers are strong, the company is no longer the underdog simply competing against Intel (INTC). The company has roughly $1.5 billion in annualized net income, with a market capitalization of $170 billion. It has no dividend and its share repurchase program is fairly minimal, with its last announced repurchase in early-2022 at $8 billion.
The company has benefited from the rise of artificial intelligence, especially in relation to its margins. However, at this time, That is not sufficient. Long term, the company needs a path to $10+ billion in profits to justify its valuation, and it's simply not there. As a result, that makes the company a poor investment at its current valuation.
Thesis Risk
The largest risk to our thesis is the widespread success of artificial intelligence. Success to the point that it lines up with the computing revolution, or the cloud computing revolution, would lead to long-term un-satiable demand for the company's chips. Another source of success would be Intel failing multiple nodes, making the company's TSMC-manufactured chips lead.
Conclusion
AMD has seen its share price go up substantially, with the company's share price up more than 75% YTD. The company's market capitalization is now larger than Intel's in a sign of how times have changed, as Intel continues to be punished by its usage of its own manufacturing foundries that have fallen behind.
The company has a modest net cash position, but at its current valuation, that's not enough. The company needs a path to generating substantial shareholder returns and cash flow. The company has no dividends and very modest occasional share repurchases. Until the company has that path, despite the hype around artificial intelligence, it's a poor investment.
