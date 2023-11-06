Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KBE: Banks Are Cheap For A Reason

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.4K Followers

Summary

  • Concerns about banks may have eased, but the sector is nowhere near out of the woods.
  • Cyclical headwinds will continue to weigh on earnings next year, along with mounting structural headwinds.
  • The regional-heavy KBE has de-rated this year but isn't all that cheap relative to its deteriorating fundamentals.
Government Bailout

Douglas Rissing

Bank stocks remain down since I last urged for caution (here and here), but the sector-wide rally over the last week has provided some much-needed relief for investors after a tumultuous year. In the aftermath of Silicon

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.4K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Herbert 5223 profile picture
Herbert 5223
Today, 10:50 AM
Comments (2.51K)
banking is a necessary industry in the US and around the world and bearish articles like this mark the time to buy. Banks are cyclical and there is no getting away from that, but the current undervaluation of most banks has already priced in a recession. the best news is that the much anticipated recession is not taking place and instead we are entering several Goldilocks quarters for banks that should have normal loan losses while short term interest rates remain stable because the Fed us on hold. C is below 50% of book and many other banks are below 1 making this a good time to buy. good luck. TFC, BAC and USB are also on my buy list. (i have 50 years experience in banking and financial markets and i doubt that this panicky author has ever worked for a bank).
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About KBE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on KBE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KBE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.