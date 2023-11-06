Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Coinbase Global: Still Woefully Risky Despite A Well-Deserved Upgrade

Nov. 06, 2023 10:40 AM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)BTC-USD1 Comment
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Coinbase Global exceeded analysts' forecasts and achieved positive cash flows in Q3, leading to an upgrade from 'strong sell' to 'sell'.
  • Revenue increased by 14.2% YoY, driven by a surge in 'other revenue' and stablecoin sales.
  • Despite short-term improvements, the company still faces challenges with the lack of intrinsic value in cryptocurrencies and declining monthly transacting users.
Securities And Exchange Commission Sues Large Cryptocurrency Exchanges, Binance And Coinbase

Justin Sullivan

On November 2nd, the management team at Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) announced financial results covering the third quarter of the company's 2023 fiscal year. In addition to seeing revenue increase year over year, the company exceeded analysts’ forecasts on

Comments (1)

TommyIrish profile picture
TommyIrish
Today, 11:17 AM
Comments (18.13K)
Nothing risky about Coinbase - the "worker bees" collected $500 million in stock comp with the CEO alone selling $50 million worth of COIN in a year, and yes 25% B shares controlling the company!

Well, maybe not so great for an "investor" to pay that much for running a company with an $80 million operating quarterly loss and with revenues declining quarter on quarter!

AND in the crosshairs of an SEC lawsuit that they might lose, you just never know with court cases!

Yes, $20bn market cap pretty rich for a stock with 5% annual dilution!

Not likely current stockholder recoup that amount of money back even if they hold their shares for a thousand years. Talk about return free risk...
