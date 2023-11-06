Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Is Costco's Premium Valuation Justified?

Nov. 06, 2023 10:47 AM ETCostco Wholesale Corporation (COST)
Summary

  • Costco operates a recession-proof business model, offering products in bulk at relatively low prices, which resonates well with customers during periods of economic hardship.
  • Costco rarely trades at a fair valuation, and currently, it is richly valued with a Forward PE of 35.92x its FY24 earnings, significantly higher than its peers.
  • Despite the stable margins driven by membership fees and the high-quality nature of the business, I am not a buyer at this valuation.
  • I would consider buying the business at around $395, valued at 30x its FY23 earnings, but I'm not holding my breath for that to happen.
I've had my eye on Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for a long time now. This is my first time covering the company on Seeking Alpha, and I initiate my coverage with a "HOLD" rating.

Costco has always intrigued me because

I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Article Update Today, 10:49 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (273)
Today, 11:08 AM
Comments (12.05K)
No. 10# jars of peanut butter are so—-2001.
bturley
Today, 11:08 AM
I have been reading articles on Costco like this for years and think that what you say here may interest some folks but mostly falls on deaf ears. There are many, many happy Costco investors and I am one of them.
Today, 11:15 AM
@bturley Costco has been exceptional compounder for investors who bought it at a relatively lower valuations couple years back.

If I were to own a sizeable position I would certainly not be selling, its not a crazy valuation and the tax bill would certainly hurt my feelings.

The article is aimed towards people who are considering new investment in Costco rather than existing investors, hence the Hold rating.
Today, 10:59 AM
$COST is a hold.

And a buy below $450.
Today, 11:16 AM
@Buyandhold 2012 Thanks for sharing!
