Investment Thesis: I take the view that Hyatt Hotels has the capacity to see further upside, on the basis of strong growth in RevPAR and number of rooms across its brands.

In a previous article back in August, I made the argument that Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) could see further upside on the basis of continued revenue growth for the Hyatt Regency brand as well as continued RevPAR growth across China.

Since then, the stock has descended to a price of $104.66 at the time of writing:

TradingView.com

The purpose of this article is to assess whether Hyatt Hotels has the ability to see continued growth from here taking recent performance into consideration.

Performance

When looking at Q3 2023 earnings results for Hyatt Hotels (as released on November 2), we can see that adjusted EBITDA for the quarter has fallen slightly year-on-year.

Hyatt Hotels: Q3 2023 Earnings Release

In particular, we see that in spite of owned and leased hotels, RevPAR having increased 6.3% year-on-year - owned and leased hotels still saw a decline of $2 million in adjusted EBITDA. However, when adjusting for the net impact of transactions, the same was up by $3 million, or 5.5% year-on-year.

I had previously made the argument that Hyatt Hotels could stand to see further upside on the basis of continued revenue growth across the Hyatt Regency brand - on the basis of continued expansion across China.

When we look at a breakdown of each brand in the Hyatt Hotels portfolio using a bubble chart (with a larger bubble indicating higher RevPAR for the brand), we can see that the Hyatt Regency has a lower RevPAR than that of higher-ADR brands such as the Park Hyatt and the Andaz - but the Hyatt Regency has a far higher room count than these luxury brands. An interactive web-based version of this graph detailing room, ADR and RevPAR metrics for each brand is available here.

Graph generated by author using the plotly visualization library in R using figures sourced from Hyatt Hotels Q3 2023 Earnings Release.

Moreover, when we compare room growth to that of last year, we can see that the Hyatt Regency (with RevPAR of $137.21 for Q3 2023) added 3,071 rooms YoY. Moreover, we can also see that the Andaz (with RevPAR of $222.47 for Q3 2023) added 1,522 rooms - which is also quite encouraging as it represents a significant opportunity to bolster revenue across a brand positioned at the luxury end of the market.

Hyatt Hotels: Q3 2023 Earnings Release

In this regard, Hyatt Hotels has demonstrated a capacity to continue growing the size of its brands across different price points. RevPAR in Greater China saw particularly strong growth of 56% compared to Q3 2022.

In addition, when looking at properties and rooms by geography, we can see that Hyatt Hotels added the most rooms across the ASPAC (Asia-Pacific and China) region among all regions.

Hyatt Hotels: Q3 2023 Earnings Release

Taking these results into account, I take the view that Hyatt Hotels has continued to see both RevPAR and room growth move in the right direction - in spite of some pressure on EBITDA growth.

My Perspective

As regards my take on the above results and the implications for the growth trajectory of the stock going forward, we can see that EBITDA per share has largely recovered from the lows seen through 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, we can also see that growth in EBITDA per share has been plateauing below that of the highs seen between 2018 and 2020, while the current EV to EBITDA ratio is trailing at a higher level as compared to the aforementioned period.

ycharts.com

From this standpoint, the decline that we have been seeing in the stock - apart from the influence of broader market sentiment - could also be influenced by concerns that the post-COVID rebound in earnings that we have been seeing is not sustainable.

When looking at stock price from a longer-term standpoint, we can see that even with a lower EBITDA per share - the stock is still trading substantially higher than levels seen between 2018 and 2020.

TradingView.com

From this standpoint, I take the view that Hyatt Hotels needs to demonstrate further earnings growth to justify further upside in the stock. With that being said, I continue to take the view that the sustained growth that we have been seeing in RevPAR across key brands, as well as growth in number of rooms across strategically important brands such as the Hyatt Regency and Andaz has the capacity to push EBITDA higher over the longer-term.

In spite of downward pressure on adjusted EBITDA due to higher property costs - which I detail further in the Risks section below - I take the view that should we see inflation moderate in 2024 then this would allow revenue growth from property expansion to outpace the costs associated with the same - and Hyatt Hotels could see a rebound in upside going forward. Specifically, I take the view that growth in earnings has the capacity to push the stock back to the prior high of $125 that we saw earlier in the year.

Risks

In terms of the potential risks to Hyatt Hotels at this time, I take the view that factors that could potentially impede further growth in RevPAR or room growth could be of concern - such as inflation placing upward pressure on costs or a plateau in hotel booking demand across Hyatt's hotel brands.

In particular, this could have the potential to place further downward pressure on EBITDA - which would in turn be expected to place further downward pressure on the stock.

When looking at the breakdown of adjusted EBITDA in more detail, we can see that while EBITDA itself is up substantially by 22.7% YoY, adjusted EBITDA was down by 1.7% when revenues for the reimbursement of costs incurred on behalf of managed and franchised properties is excluded. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes the impact of costs incurred on behalf of managed and franchised properties, which the company expects to recover over the longer-term:

Hyatt Hotels: Q3 2023 Earnings Release

Simply put, revenue growth has been continuing - but the costs of managing and expanding properties have also risen due to inflation. In this regard, the extent to which adjusted EBITDA can see a rebound in growth will be dependent on whether revenue growth can outpace rising property costs going forward.

However, I take the view that growth across the Chinese market in particular is set to remain resilient, and Hyatt's continued expansion in this region allows it to diversify from a potential plateau in demand across more developed markets. Moreover, while we have seen continued inflation pressures, this has not deterred Hyatt Hotels from continuing to expand its footprint in the Chinese market in terms of number of properties and rooms - and I expect this trend to continue going forward. While property costs have placed downward pressure on adjusted EBITDA - I take the view that this will expand revenue growth over the longer-term and earnings will follow suit.

Heading into the winter months, growth in the stock may be modest in the short-term owing to lower seasonal demand in hotel bookings. That said, I take the view that the stock has potential for a rebound in growth in the coming year. In particular.

Conclusion

To conclude, Hyatt Hotels has continued to see significant growth in RevPAR and number of rooms across its brands. In spite of my continued bullish view, I acknowledge that the stock has been under-performing the market over the last year - and this has been due to downward pressure on adjusted EBITDA despite revenue growth.

In this regard, while I take the view that continued growth in revenue has the capacity to eventually outpace rising property costs and result in significant growth in adjusted EBITDA - my bullish view is based on a longer-term view, and it is possible that the stock might see further downside in the interim.

In spite of pressure on earnings, I take the view that Hyatt Hotels is positioning itself strongly for further long-term growth. In this regard, I continue to take a long-term bullish view on Hyatt Hotels while acknowledging the shorter-term risks.