Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 06, 2023 10:18 AM ETEmerald Holding, Inc. (EEX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.64K Followers

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Herve Sedky - President & CEO

David Doft - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Barton Crockett - Rosenblatt

Allen Klee - Maxim Group

Sami Kassab - BNP Paribas

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Emerald Holding, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Before we begin, let me remind everyone that this call will include certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include remarks about future expectations, beliefs, estimates, plans and prospects. In particular, the company's statements about projected results for 2023 are forward-looking statements.

Such statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by such statements. Such risks and other factors are set forth in the company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The company does not undertake any duty to update such forward-looking statements.

Additionally, during today's call, management will discuss non-GAAP measures, which it believes can be useful in evaluating the company's performance. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure can be found in the company's earnings release.

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, and a replay of the call will be available on the Investors section of the company's website through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 13.

I'd now like

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About EEX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EEX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.