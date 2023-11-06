Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

State Bank of India ADR (SBKJY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 06, 2023 10:32 AM ETState Bank of India ADR (SBKJY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.64K Followers

State Bank of India ADR (OTCPK:SBKJY) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call November 4, 2023 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sanjay Kapoor - General Manager of Performance Planning and Review Department

Dinesh Khara - Chairman

C.S. Setty - Managing Director, International Banking, Global Markets and Technology

Ashwini Kumar Tiwari - Managing Director, Risk, Compliance and Stressed Assets Resolution Group

Alok Kumar Choudhary - Managing Director, Retail Business and Operations

Saloni Narayan - Deputy Managing Director of Finance

Conference Call Participants

Mahrukh Adajania - Nuvama Wealth Management

Sushil Choksey - Indus Equity

M. B. Mahesh - Kotak

Prakhar Sharma - Jefferies

Nitin Aggarwal - Motilal

Jai Mundhra - ICICI Securities

Hardik Shah - Goldman Sachs

Sanjay Kapoor

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Sanjay Kapoor, and I'm the General Manager of Performance Planning and Review Department of the bank. On the occasion of the declaration of quarter 2 financial year '24 results of the bank, it gives me immense pleasure to welcome the analysts, investors and our colleagues for an in-person meeting. I also extend a warm welcome to the analysts, investors and colleagues, who have joined this presentation through our live webcast.

We have with us on the stage our Chairman, Shri. Dinesh Khara, at the center. Our Managing Director, International Banking, Global Markets and Technology, Shri C.S. Setty; Our Managing Director, Risk, Compliance and Stressed Assets Resolution Group, Shri Ashwini Kumar Tiwari; our Managing Director, Retail Business and Operations; Shri Alok Kumar Choudhary; our Deputy Managing Directors -- our Deputy Managing Director of Finance, Smt. Saloni Narayan; our Deputy Managing Directors, heading various verticals and Managing Directors of our subsidiaries are seated in the first row of the hall. We are also joined by the Chief General Managers of different verticals business groups.

To carry forward the proceedings, I

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

More on SBKJY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.