Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

V2X, Inc. (VVX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 06, 2023 10:33 AM ETV2X, Inc. (VVX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.64K Followers

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Smith - VP, Treasury, IR and Corporate Development

Chuck Prow - President and CEO

Shawn Mural - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joe Gomes - Noble Capital Markets

Ken Herbert - RBC Capital Markets

Bert Subin - Stifel

Tobey Sommer - Truist Securities

Operator

Thank you for joining us for V2X Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Today's call is being recorded. My name is Sherry, I will be the operator for today's call. At this time, all participants have been placed in the listen-only mode. Following management's presentation, I will open up the call for a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

And now I'll pass the call over to your host, Mike Smith, Vice President of Treasury, Investor Relations and Corporate Development for V2X. You may begin.

Michael Smith

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the V2X third quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

Joining us today are Chuck Prow, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Shawn Mural, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Slides for today's presentation are available on the Investor Relations section of our website, gov2x.com.

Please turn to Slide 3. During today's presentation, management will be making forward-looking statements pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Please review our Safe Harbor statements in our press release and presentation materials, for a description of some of the factors that, may cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by these forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

Additionally, I'd like to point out that in addition to GAAP earnings, we will be discussing and reporting various adjusted non-GAAP metrics, including adjusted EBITDA and margin, adjusted operating cash flow, adjusted net

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About VVX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VVX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.