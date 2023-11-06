Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enphase: Time To Be Contrarian

Nov. 06, 2023
Simple Investing
Summary

  • I continue to view Enphase Energy as a long-term winner in the solar space, with the current negative sentiment and broader industry weakness providing an attractive contrarian opportunity.
  • Guidance was weaker than expected as California and Europe were weaker than expected.
  • The guidance assumes that the weak trends will continue through 2Q24, with under-shipment in 4Q23 and 1Q24 and channel inventory expected to normalize in 2Q24.
  • Enphase Energy's market share remains stable amidst competition and its value proposition and competitive position remains strong.
  • While the solar space has been in a strong growth mode since 2018, the current cyclical downturn provides an excellent entry point to enter Enphase Energy at an attractive valuation.
Black man, engineer or solar energy management in electricity sustainability, solar panels or sun grid plant. Worker, employee or technician on renewable energy farm, biodegradable environment or eco

Marco VDM

I will start off the discussion on Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) with my thoughts on the company today.

I continue to view Enphase Energy as a long-term winner in the space and I continue to be committed to

Simple Investing is a former hedge fund and long-only portfolio manager with a track record for outperformance. He managed more than $1 billion in AUM, and is a CFA charter holder who holds degrees in Finance and Accounting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENPH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

RickJensen
Today, 12:59 PM
The entire point is to buy low. I invest for 12-18 months and my CB is 176. Not worried. (maybe do some tax harvesting)
I had Enphase microinverters installed on my solar installation 15 years ago and updated to the newest model when offered with a deal. Enphase microinverters are the better mousetrap but are more expensive than a single inverter or will they end up being the Betamax of solar inverters? The software and other peripherals all work amazing provide information to properly have solar management.
