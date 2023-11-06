Marco VDM

I will start off the discussion on Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) with my thoughts on the company today.

I continue to view Enphase Energy as a long-term winner in the space and I continue to be committed to the attractive contrarian investment opportunity presented by the company today.

For those unfamiliar with contrarian ideas, the negative sentiment and depressed valuations may seem foreign, but these are prerequisites of a great contrarian investment given that expectations are likely close to rock bottom.

For Enphase Energy, I say that this is an excellent opportunity because the company and its fundamentals have not changed, the company's market share position has not changed, the company's competitive advantages in technology and installer network have not changed.

What has changed is that the solar market is now experiencing a slight downturn after a very strong growth after 2018, as a result of the high interest rate environment and difficult macroeconomic environment.

This creates a contrarian opportunity for long-term investors that are able to be rational and patient as the cycle turns.

3Q23 results were in line

Enphase Energy's 3Q23 was actually in line with expectations as revenues and adjusted EPS came in at $551 million and $1.02 per share respectively, in line with consensus expectations of $565 million and $1.00 per share respectively. Revenue was also at the low end of the guidance for 3Q23 of $550 million to $600 million.

In the US, revenue fell by 16% sequentially and grew 22% from the prior year.

In the international segment, revenue fell 34% sequentially and grew 26% from the prior year.

Storage shipments were 86.2 MWh, up 4% sequentially, and down 36% from the prior year.

Gross margins came in at 47.5%, 200 basis points above consensus and 370 basis points above the high end of guidance. This margin expansion was helped by the IQ8 mix increasing from 78% in 2Q23 to 86% in 3Q23.

Operating expenses came in at $144 million, 9% below consensus as a result of lower R&D.

Despite the difficult operating environment, Enphase Energy continued to generate positive free cash flows of $122 million in 3Q23.

In addition, with the positive free cash flow generation, Enphase Energy also started to execute on its share repurchase program. The company purchased about $110 million worth of shares at an average price of $130 per share during 3Q23.

The fact that Enphase Energy has started to execute on its share repurchase program now also indicates to me that management thinks that its shares are undervalued relative to their opinion of the intrinsic value of Enphase Energy at this price.

Weaker guidance

The company is able to maintain its non-GAAP gross margin above for its guidance for 4Q23 as the company is maintaining price discipline while lowering costs.

Management also shared that they are not making any pricing changes on its microinverters at this point, which highlights to me that Enphase Energy's microinverter offerings remain competitive relative to peers in the market today despite talks of increasing competition from cheaper options from string inverter players like Chinese players or Tesla, Inc. (TSLA).

The main weakness for Enphase Energy's guidance comes from revenues coming in at $325 million at the mid-point, which was materially lower than consensus expectations of $582 million.

I will highlight more on what the dynamics look like and signs of the bottom in the next section, but the key idea here is that the company needs to under-ship to the end market demand for its products by about $150 million.

The company expects this to continue in 1Q24 and the current expectation is for channel inventory to normalize in 2Q24.

Market share stable

This is a highly important point to me and the key reason why I emphasize that the investment case for Enphase Energy remains intact.

Management shared that in the US, its microinverters continue to see stable share in today's market, based on both third-party as well as internal data.

This is crucial because I think what is causing a further depression in the current share price is not just the solar slowdown, but also some worries on competition.

Most of the competition comes from lower-priced string inverter players. There are many string inverter players in the market with Tesla being one of them.

Enphase Energy is a leader in microinverters and its differentiation lies in its distributed AC architecture, product customer, and customer service.

When comparing microinverters to string inverters, while in the short run the current uncertain macro environment may favor lower-priced options like string inverters, in the long run, microinverters offer better safety and reliability. They are also easier to install and maintain.

Demand trends in the US and Europe

Firstly, we discuss the demand trends in the US.

In the US, the market is split into California and non-California states.

The positive thing is that for non-California states, the microinverter sell-through for Enphase Energy was only 4% lower in 3Q23 than in 2Q23.

As a result, we are starting to see the non-California business stabilize and based on the weekly sell-through trends, this is what management was noticing.

However, the negative thing is that in California, the microinverter sell-through was 25% lower in 3Q23 than in 2Q23. As a result, California was the weaker segment within the US and this was expected as a result of the transition to NEM 3.0.

The company will require a few more quarters for its installers to fully transition to NEM 3.0 and that's when the sales in California will start to normalize.

It's not all doom and gloom in California as the utility rates are heading up, with one utility in California recently requesting a 22% hike in rates. If just half of that is approved by the California Public Utilities Commission, the payback period for a NEM 3.0 solar plus a battery system will become close to an NEM 2.0 solar-only system.

Thus, there are some tailwinds that could help catalyze the normalization of sales in California if utility rates continue to increase.

Secondly, we discuss the demand trends in Europe.

Europe drove a considerable amount of weakness in the guidance as the demand situation in Europe is facing two challenges.

The two challenges are that there is a weaker demand recovery than expected in Europe from the summer, and that there are many distributors currently facing an oversupply of solar equipment. In particular, they have an oversupply of panels and thus, are doing more aggressive destocking in the near term.

The Netherlands, France and Germany are the company's three largest markets in Europe.

The Netherlands is the largest market in Europe and its 3Q23 sell-through was down 40% sequentially and it is a result of confusion surrounding the end of net metering and fear of incurring an export penalty. Management thinks that the net metering plan should be clear after the elections in November and that the payback periods continue to be attractive in the Netherlands.

While sell-through in 3Q23 in France was down by 34% sequentially, this was driven by seasonality and management sees potential for this market to rebound very quickly as utility rates are moving higher in the second half of 2023 and in 2024. Similarly, in Germany, while the sell-through for 3Q23 was down 32% sequentially, management commented that they are continuing to gain traction there and continue to see strong sequential growth in the number of installers and activations.

For both Europe and the US, the current weakness is temporary.

The temporary weakness is driven by a more uncertain macro backdrop and higher rates.

However, the long-term fundamentals and tailwinds for the European and US markets continue to be strong.

In particular for Europe, I am slightly more hopeful here as Enphase Energy is relatively new and underpenetrated in the region and it has entered many new geographies with its IQ8 microinverters and batteries.

What does the guidance price in?

More importantly for us to know is, what has been priced in in the guidance?

4Q23 revenue guidance is now in the range of $300 to $350 million. This reflects $150 million in channel inventory in the US and Europe.

Management also shared that in terms of the under-shipment, the split is roughly equal between the US and Europe.

As a result, the under-shipment of $150 million to the end market is expected not just for 4Q23, but also in 1Q24.

The current expectation is for the channel inventory to normalize in 2Q24.

As a result, management's assumptions here are conservative in that they assume no demand recovery until 2Q24.

As mentioned earlier, the demand reduction in Europe, along with weakness in California were the main drivers of weakness.

In my opinion, the numbers for 4Q23 are de-risked but the longer-term numbers, especially the expectation of normalization of channel inventory by 2Q24 are relatively less de-risked.

I say that 4Q23 guidance is de-risked because the guidance implies not just weakness in the US, but also in Europe. With low expectations on both the US and Europe, this could help improve the setup for 4Q23. In addition, the commentary about non-California states and the potential for a speedier recovery in Europe may drive upside to 4Q23 numbers.

However, for 2Q24 and beyond, it very much depends on uncontrollable factors like the macroeconomic environment, the interest rate environment and the sentiment surrounding the entire solar space.

Valuation

With an elevated inventory position, Enphase Energy will be under-shipping until 1Q24 and expects the inventory position to normalize in 2Q23.

As a result of the correcting of inventory in 4Q23 and 1Q24, I am revising my forecasts for Enphase Energy, in particular for 2024.

While management is assuming the inventory normalizes in 2Q24, I am assuming 2Q24 revenues will continue to decline materially from the year before although at a smaller extent than in 4Q23 and 1Q24. I also assume 3Q24 revenues will still decline from the year before, although at a much smaller extent, and I expect 4Q24 revenues to pivot strongly to growth after inventory and demand normalizes.

The average year-on-year decline from 4Q23 to 2Q24 is forecasted to be at 49%, while the revenue decline in 3Q24 is forecasted to moderate to 5%, and in 4Q24, I expect revenues to pivot to growth and grow 70% from the prior year.

As a result, my one-year price target also goes down to $144, assuming 25x P/E.

How do I think about valuation after the sell-off and the lowering of guidance?

Clearly, the sell-off in Enphase Energy is due to the difficulties the sector is facing that are resulting in weaker trends in the near term.

While it may be disappointing that the estimates and valuation will have to come down as a result, I think it is important to realize that it is often the most rewarding and attractive to invest in these downcycles when valuation is near or at trough levels.

In addition, I continue to expect strong industry tailwinds for residential solar penetration and the company's competitive advantage and position remain stable and have not changed despite the weakness in the macro environment and the sector.

Conclusion

For the market to like the stock again, visibility around channel inventory and demand weakness needs to improve.

Some of these drivers include California normalizing after NEM 3.0 policy, the Netherlands improving after elections, and higher utility rates driving payback periods down.

As mentioned earlier, while 4Q23 looks de-risked, the longer-term guidance in 2Q24 and beyond is subject to uncontrollable factors like the macroeconomic environment and the rate environment.

Again, I would emphasize that Enphase Energy is likely to be a long-term winner here but the current negative sentiment and demand weakness in the residential solar space is one that affects the whole sector, including Enphase Energy.

In my view, with guidance revised down for not just the US and Europe, this results in a de-risked guidance for the next few quarters given that the bulk of its revenues come from both of these markets.

The only other risk that may not yet be priced in is a prolonged weakness in the solar market that results in a prolonged period of elevated inventory, but as mentioned in the valuation section, I have forecasted revenue declines until 3Q24 and only forecasted revenue growth in 4Q24.

In that sense, I have already embedded the expectation for a prolonged weakness in the solar market until somewhere between 2Q23 to 3Q23, and only a recovery in 4Q24. As such, the expectations I embedded in the forecasts are already relatively low.

The solar sector and Enphase Energy will be a key beneficiary of any signs or any concrete action for rate cuts and that should be when the company will turn around and re-accelerate its top-line growth as channel inventory would have normalized by then.