9 Once-In-A Lifetime Blue-Chip Opportunities Yielding As Much As 10%

Nov. 07, 2023 7:10 AM ETAMCR, AZN, BTI, DEO, LGGNF, LGGNY, LYB, RBGLY, SNN, UL
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • For weeks, I have pounded the table about the historic opportunity in REITs. The fundamentals were clear that now was the best time in 14 years to buy REITs.
  • Last week, stocks ripped 6% higher, and REITs soared 9%, powered by falling rates that were the only reason REITs had fallen.
  • Today, there is another Warren Buffett-style "fat pitch" opportunity staring at you in plain sight. UK Stocks are trading at 10X earnings and 7X cash-adjusted earnings, a 30% historical discount.
  • The UK recession is one of the mildest in history, is expected to end in 6 months, and UK stock earnings are down just 7% and expected to accelerate for three straight years.
  • Here are 9 UK high-yield blue chips that are 30% undervalued, average an A- credit rating, and are so undervalued that analysts expect them to deliver 5X better returns than the S&P over the next two years and almost 400% returns in the next 10.
  •

Portrait of crazy funky funny old bearded man hipster in green eyeglasses, eyewear look up at money falling scream great win lottery wear leopard stylish shirt isolated over yellow background

Deagreez

Last week, interest rates fell over 20 basis points and the stock market had the best week all year.

Stocks rallied 6% in a single week. That's seven months of historical market gains in five days.

But guess

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

