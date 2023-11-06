boonstudio/iStock via Getty Images

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) is currently trading hands at a 1.05x price-to-sales multiple as the Fed is set to end its rate hiking cycle. This possible move by the Fed is perhaps the most salient for Canopy in the near term, as the November pause of interest rates at their present 5.25% to 5.50% is likely set to be followed by a third consecutive pause at the 13 December Federal Open Market Committee meeting. I think we're at the cusp of an everything rally from a general return of risk-off sentiment. Hence, whilst I've been bearish on Canopy on the back of sleepy financials and a slow drift to a possible liquidity crisis, the cannabis company could see some positive upward volatility in its common shares were the next CPI inflation print to come in below consensus. The market is currently pricing in a 90% chance interest rates remain unchanged at the next FOMC meeting.

Data by YCharts

Canopy is down 98% over the last 5 years with returns year-to-date at a negative 73%. The current base case of a Fed pivot would easily mirror the surge seen during September after the US Drug Enforcement Administration recommended that cannabis be reclassified from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug. Canopy is set to report its fiscal 2024 second-quarter earnings ended on 30 September 2023 after the market closes on 9 November 2023. The earnings report is likely set to see a continuation of current headwinds with negative free cash flow driving Canopy's liquidity lower even as the company finds new avenues of funding. Canopy raised US$50 million through a private placement of its shares during the September rally to expand a cash and equivalents position that stood at US$402 million as of the end of its first quarter.

Watch Liquidity During Canopy Growth's Upcoming Second Quarter Earnings

Data by YCharts

Canopy also holds roughly US$857 million in total debt, down from US$1.24 billion in its year-ago quarter but still beyond a level of comfort because this drove US$26.3 million in quarterly interest expenses and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134%. Canopy was also able to raise funds through the divestiture of its iconic Hershey Drive facility in Smiths Falls, Ontario for C$53 million. The company has sold seven properties for C$155 million in gross proceeds since the start of its fiscal 2024 in April with US$373.4 million in gross property, plant, and equipment before adjusting for accumulated depreciation left off its balance sheet at the end of the first quarter.

Data by YCharts

Hence, Canopy's free cash flow forms the most important metric to watch for the upcoming second-quarter earnings. The company has been more radical with efforts to reach guidance to reach positive adjusted EBITDA exiting fiscal 2024. This has seen its sports drink brand BioSteel seek bankruptcy as the division accounted for roughly 60% of its adjusted EBITDA loss during the first quarter. The collapse of BioSteel, in which Canopy purchased a 72% majority stake in a 2019 all-cash transaction worth US$50.7 million, should lead to a further reduction in free cash burn. The bankruptcy filing has triggered a hunt for a buyer that should see Canopy salvage some of its initial investment.

CGC Stock Near-Term Outlook

A potential reclassification of cannabis could also catalyze an everything cannabis rally. However, the potential move by the DEA to move the plant to a lower risk tier is likely to not be material from an operational perspective. Bernstein published a research note in August stating that such a move would contribute to cannabis being viewed more as a medical product to limit its total addressable market, as it could restrict it from being treated as a consumer packaged goods.

Data by YCharts

Canopy flagged during its first quarter earnings call that its transformation to a more sustainable cash flow profile will still take some time. Critically, guidance for positive adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2024 does not include generating free cash flow. This is the most important metric for Canopy as it recorded a free cash burn of US$112 million during its first quarter with capital expenditure essentially entirely scrapped. The company is in a managed phase of decline but has still not gone far enough with the cost cuts with free cash burn flatlining at just over US$100 million since 2021.

Assuming this cash burn figure dips by 30% to 40% during the second quarter would see cash burn at around US$67 million to US$78 million. This would place its second quarter-end cash and equivalents at roughly US$410 million to US$422 million to imply a cash run rate of just over six quarters in a best-case scenario, assuming no further progress is made on reducing cash burn. Hence, the ticker is not a buy until material progress has been made with a reduction of free cash burn as an everything rally sparked by the Fed raises the specter of positive near-term performance.

