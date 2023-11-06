Robert Way

Elevator Pitch

My investment rating for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is a Buy. As consumers in China become more price conscious and actively seek out bargains in this tough economic environment, VIPS stands to benefit from this emerging consumer trend as a major discount retailing player in the country. In addition, I think that Vipshop has the financial strength to execute on accretive share buybacks which will boost shareholder value. This explains why I have assigned a Buy rating to Vipshop.

Company Description

In the company's media releases, VIPS calls itself "a leading online discount retailer for brands in China." Vipshop's American Depositary Shares or ADSs have been listed on the NYSE since March 2012.

Vipshop's Value Proposition In The Eyes Of Brands

Vipshop's Investor Presentation Slides

Vipshop generated 96%, 2%, and 2% of fiscal 2022 top line from Vip.com (online marketplace platform), Shan Shan Outlets (offline outlet stores), and Others (other offline physical retail shops and internet finance) segments, respectively as indicated in its 20-F filing. VIPS also mentioned in its FY 2022 20-F filing that "substantially all of our revenues and workforce are concentrated in China."

VIPS Is A Beneficiary Of Bargain Seeking Behavior Driven By Economic Weakness

Seeking Alpha News reported earlier on November 1, 2023 that "the Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI fell to 49.5 in October 2023 from 50.6 in September, missing market forecasts (50.8)." The Economist Intelligence Unit currently estimates that China's GDP growth rate will moderate from 5.2% this year to 4.8% next year. In early November, Fitch Ratings also revised its "medium-term potential growth" projection for China downwards by -0.7 percentage points.

The weakness associated with the Chinese economy is expected to have a meaningful impact on consumer behavior in the country. An October 13, 2023 Bloomberg news article cited research from Morgan Stanley (MS) highlighting expectations of "a long-term trend of consumption downgrade in China." The New York Times published a commentary piece on October 11 this year citing "the vicious price war playing out among the country’s coffee store giants" as evidence supporting the emerging trend of Chinese consumers "gravitating to discounts." A few months ago, Chinese state media China Daily had already acknowledged in its mid-August 2023 article that, "More young people in China are looking to frugal, low-cost lifestyles in order to spend less and save more." It would be pretty reasonable to assume that Chinese consumers are more actively looking for bargains now.

In the preceding section, I had highlighted that Vipshop is one of the leaders in the Mainland Chinese discount retailing market. Based on an April 19, 2023 write-up published on technology news portal Tech In Asia, VIPS accounts for around 38% of the country's "flash sales." Another way to evaluate Vipshop's market leadership is to compare the number of consumers who have bought products from VIPS with the number of e-commerce customers in China. In Vipshop's investor presentation slides, the company revealed that its number of "cumulative customers" represented about 30% of the country's "online shoppers."

VIPS' Value Proposition From The Perspective Of Consumers

Vipshop's Investor Presentation Slides

It is worth noting that VIPS shared at the company's most recent quarterly results briefing that "at the time when consumers are making more rational decisions based on value for money, customers are coming back more and shopping with us (Vipshop) more often." The positive associated with the change in Chinese consumer behavior and consumption patterns with a bias towards frugality and bargains are reflected in the company's historical and forward-looking financial numbers as outlined below.

Vipshop's actual normalized EPS have consistently come in above the market's expectations for the past seven quarters, even though economic conditions in China have been challenging. In the past three months, the majority or 15 of the 24 Wall Street analysts covering VIPS shares have raised their full-year FY 2023 bottom line projections for the company. More significantly, the sell side's consensus FY 2023, FY 2024, and FY 2025 normalized EPS estimates for VIPS were revised upward by +21%, +20%, and +22%, respectively in the last six months.

Share Buybacks Are A Shareholder Value Enhancement Tool For Vipshop

Vipshop initiated a new two-year $500 million share buyback plan at the end of March this year, prior to expanding the size of its share repurchase program to $1 billion in late May.

Assuming VIPS consistently executes on its $1 billion share repurchase plan for the two-year time period in a systematic manner, Vipshop's quarterly share buybacks are estimated to be around $125 million. But Vipshop actually spent a larger than expected amount of $348.5 million on share repurchases in the second quarter of this year. VIPS explained at its most recent quarterly earnings call that "we just buy back (our shares) when the share price is much underappreciated as compared to fair value."

In my opinion, Vipshop is very likely to continue buying back its own shares in an aggressive manner for the foreseeable future, which will provide support for the company's stock price and enhance shareholder value (i.e. repurchases are accretive at current valuation levels as detailed below).

VIPS has the financial capacity to repurchase the company's shares. As mentioned in the previous section, Vipshop's short term and intermediate term financial performance should be decent as it benefits from Chinese consumers seeking bargains. In specific terms, the analysts forecast that VIPS' free cash flow will increase by +5% and +17% to RMB7,815 million ($1.1 billion) and RMB9,107 million ($1.2 billion) for FY 2023 and FY 2024, respectively.

Separately, Vipshop's accelerated share repurchases in Q2 2023 indicate that management views VIPS as undervalued in that quarter, and VIPS' shares have become even more undervalued in recent times. As per valuation data sourced from S&P Capital IQ, VIPS traded between 7.5 times and 9.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' normalized P/E. Vipshop is currently valued by the market at an even lower consensus forward normalized P/E multiple of 6.9 times based on its last closing price of $15.52 as of November 3, 2023.

In other words, VIPS should have the motivation to execute on more share buybacks now, as Vipshop's current P/E multiple is below the stock's P/E valuation range for Q2 2023. More importantly, it will be realistic to deem potential share repurchases done at an earnings yield (inverse of P/E multiple) of 14% as value-accretive.

Closing Thoughts

As the economic environment in China becomes increasingly challenging, VIPS is one of the few Chinese companies that is likely to remain resilient due to its positioning as a discount retailer. Moreover, Vipshop has a shareholder value enhancement tool in the form of potential share repurchases which are supported by the company's strong free cash flow generation. Therefore, I deem VIPS to be worthy of a Buy rating.