NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) is busy correcting the lack of infrastructure to make less emissions a reality. The company has a test power plant already running and a lot of other partnerships to take the risk out of a development stage company. More importantly, the incoming CEO is a Rice brother, related to the Rice brothers (discussed below) that run EQT Corporation (EQT). This group has made money for shareholders before. The question remains if they can successfully make the future idea of no carbon emissions a "now."

Given the business plan, I like the odds. However, Mr. Market may lose patience in going from a development stage company to actual earnings. That risk is probably offset by a successful probable transition. Conservative investors may want to wait for earnings. But venturesome investors may like management enough to open a position.

Rice Team History

The brothers (and associates) have a good history of making money for shareholders.

Net Power Inc. Presentation Of Past Successes (Net Power Inc. Corporate Presentation March 2023)

This management team has done fairly well for investors in the past as shown above. The EQT story shown above is still open, as the Rice Brothers are still running the company. It should be also noted that the EQT gains shown are from the point that current management took over from the previous management. Fiscal year 2020 presented the public with better entry points for a larger gain. Still, given the challenges of fiscal year 2020 and the mess that Toby Rice inherited as CEO and President of EQT, the gain from the start is very impressive.

This kind of past experience and the successes garnered reduce the risk of a development stage company making it to a successful end.

De-risking

Any development stage company is at the very high end of speculative. Any investor has to be prepared to wait a while for the success or failure of the idea while realizing that all of the invested money can be lost. There will be trading opportunities as development stage company stocks tend to be volatile as perceived related news comes out. Many get overpriced compared to the business that eventually develops resulting in a markdown once the actual business gets going (if it gets going at all).

There are steps that can be taken to reduce the business risk. This management appears to have done that. But the remaining risk, until you have an ongoing business, is substantial.

Net Power Inc. Development Stage Cash Raising And Performance History (Net Power Inc. Investor Presentation March 2023)

The way to reduce business risk is to get some established names behind your proposed product. Clearly, the business-related entities, whose name would mean something to the industry in question, are investing in and helping the development of this project. This likely also can be interpreted as a vote of confidence in the project. Like any development stage idea, there are targets to meet. This company already has a model that works and can be seen. Now comes the ramp-up to a real working electricity plant (with no emissions).

Capital Structure

It is notable that the Rice Family and Friends contributed a significant amount of money to this venture. This puts them firmly on the side of public shareholders. Several of the "big names" likewise own shares of the company. That helps a lot when it comes time to review competitive "green energy" proposals.

Net Power Capital Structure In March (Net Power Corporate Presentation March 2023)

Probably the most important thing to watch is the cash outflow until actual revenues arrive. The more cash burn over time, the greater the chance of potential dilution to raise more cash before this becomes a "going concern" business.

Note that the latest 10-Q will have the latest cash figures. Cash and cash burn rate along with the arrival of revenues are important things to watch each quarter. A huge red flag in terms of higher risk would be the issuance of preferred stock or debt before there are revenues to support either.

There is very unlikely to be any debt until there is some revenue that would justify debt.

The Business Itself

First, the proposed savings:

Net Power Cost Savings Description (Net Power Investor Presentation March 2023)

The risk here has to be a political change. Obviously, the fortunes of this emerging industry are dependent on tax credits that could disappear at any time in the future. That could well eliminate a big chunk of the advantages shown above. Right now, the political climate does not favor that. But political priorities can change at any time.

Given that, then here is how the proposed power plant will work:

Net Power Proposed Electrical Generation Plant With No Emissions (Net Power Investor Presentation March 2023)

Notice the exit of carbon dioxide. This is where the involvement of Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is invaluable. Occidental already has the largest EOR (secondary recovery) operation in the Permian (and likely North America). The company is a widely regarded expert in the use of carbon dioxide to recover oil. There is nothing like injecting carbon dioxide produced by this electrical plant to recover oil (and probably some natural gas as well) while permanently storing the carbon dioxide away from the atmosphere.

There are a lot of oil and gas upstream companies that have to build a power plant to run the field machinery. Oftentimes, that power plant uses natural gas. This electrical plant now gives them carbon dioxide to inject into the reservoir to maintain well pressure and enhance the recovery percentage. That would be a huge cost benefit to an industry that now has to pay for carbon dioxide to use. Occidental is of course building a carbon capture plant to supplement future supplies.

Key Ideas

This is a development stage company that by management's own admission is years away from generating meaningful revenue.

New Power Revenue Generation Plans And Guidance (New Power Presentation March 2023)

The risk to investors is that something more enticing comes along before those profits ever materialize.

Another risk is that the stock price "gets ahead of itself" and the market overrates the profitability of the going concern company.

A third risk is that the market loses interest in the "story" to make the stock price fall materially before significant revenue and profits arise.

That makes this stock not suitable for most investors.

Still, the backers behind this idea are impressive. So, those with coffee money (who can go without coffee for a while) or those who want odds better than a lottery ticket may well consider this idea. But as shown above, this idea will take time to work out from the present.

Finances

The latest 10-Q shows the following:

New Power Financing Summary Cash Flow Statement Notes (New Power 10-Q Second Quarter 2023)

Probably the main idea is that the current balance of more than $600 million of cash is not used up before significant amounts of cash arrives from a going concern business. That would appear to be a good possibility.

There are a lot more details about this than I can describe in an article.

In summary, NPWR is a high-risk buy idea that may not produce results for some years to come. There could be better entry levels ahead, or the stock could soar out of sight as a "one decision" concept stock. It is really hard to tell.

There could be a lot of trading opportunities for disciplined investors.

As a NYSE listed stock, this one probably has a better chance than many that trade over the counter. But that does not assure success. The backers of this company are impressive, and that will lower the still sky-high risk.