Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 06, 2023 11:43 AM ETKrystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.64K Followers

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Meg Dodge - VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Krish Krishnan - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Suma Krishnan - President, Research & Development

Kathryn Romano - EVP & Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Robert Finke - Guggenheim Partners

Alec Stranahan - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Ritu Baral - Cowen

Carly Kenselaar - Citigroup

Dae Gon Ha - Stifel

Tim Lugo - William Blair

Gavin Clark-Gartner - Evercore ISI

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Krystal Biotech Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder today’s conference call is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your host Meg Dodge, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please begin.

Meg Dodge

Good morning and thank you all for joining today's call. Earlier we released our financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The press release is available on our website at krystalbio.com. Our earnings 8-K was filed earlier today and additionally we filed our 10-Q with the SEC. Joining me on the call are Krish Krishnan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Suma Krishnan, President of Research and Development; and Kate Romano, Chief Accounting Officer.

I'd like to note that during this call we will be making a number of forward-looking statements about our future business plans, strategies, financial performances, and projections, product candidate development plans including statements about VYJUVEK. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, any of which are beyond Krystal's control. Actual results could materially differ from these forward-looking statements as any and such risk can materially and adversely affect the business, results of operations, and trading price of Krystal's common stock. For a detailed description of applicable risks and uncertainties, we encourage you to view our SEC filings. The

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About KRYS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KRYS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.