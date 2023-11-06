Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 06, 2023 11:48 AM ETOptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.64K Followers

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

William Febbo - Chief Executive Officer

Edward Stelmakh - Chief Financial and Operating Officer

Steve Silvestro - Chief Commercial Officer

Marion Odence-Ford - General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

Andrew D’Silva - Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Schuyler - RBC Capital Markets

David Grossman - Stifel

Neil Chatterji - B. Riley

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street Capital Markets

Richard Baldry - ROTH Capital Partners

Operator

Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining OptimizeRx’s Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Discussion. With us today is the Chief Executive Officer of OptimizeRx, William Febbo. He is joined by company Chief Financial Officer, Ed Stelmakh; President Steve Silvestro; General Counsel Marion Odence-Ford; and Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance, Andrew D’Silva.

At the conclusion of today’s earnings call, I will provide some important cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during today’s call. I would like to remind everyone that today’s call is being recorded and will be available for replay via webcast only. Instructions are included in today’s press release and in the Investors section of the company’s website.

Now I would like to turn the call over to OptimizeRx CEO, William Febbo. Sir, please go ahead.

William Febbo

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining our third quarter earnings call. I'm pleased to note that Q3 has been an exciting fiscal and operational turning point for OptimizeRx. As noted in today's press release, the quarter's financial results came in better than initially expected with revenue growing 8% year-over-year to $16.3 million, which is a record third quarter for the company. The improvement was driven by strong organic growth in messaging led by our DAAP enhancement.

All said, our total RWD deals for

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About OPRX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OPRX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.