Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

W. P. Carey: Shares Plunge To A Three-Year Low, Unveiling My 'Strong Buy'

Nov. 06, 2023 12:52 PM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)US10Y, VNQ, XLRE
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • W. P. Carey Inc. stock fell to lows last seen in May 2020, as investors worry about higher execution risks, given its recent office assets' spinoff.
  • The market wants to know whether W. P. Carey can recover its AFFO per share in time, given the uncertain macroeconomic headwinds as it looks to reinvest its proceeds.
  • Management adjusted its FY24 AFFO guidance, and investors must manage potential dilution from divestments through 2024. WPC also recalibrated its dividend payout ratio.
  • I assessed that the concerns of market participants are justified, worsened by the headwinds from the surge of long-term bond yields.
  • Despite that, the rapid downward de-rating of WPC suggests that it could be at or near peak pessimism. It's time to catch the falling knife again.
  • I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investors are trading stocks. In the electronic market through computer.

iantfoto

Investors in leading REIT W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) suffered a steep selloff following the company's plans to offload its office assets in a spinoff to improve its earnings clarity and help with a valuation re-rating. Management expects

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
29.31K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying leading growth companies, spot emerging market trends and discern secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WPC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on WPC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WPC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.